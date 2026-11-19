Grand Theft Auto VI has launched to rave reviews, in one of the most hotly anticipated releases in gaming history.

Gamers got their hands on the latest instalment of the GTA franchise on Thursday, as critics hailed the open-world game as a “masterpiece”, “spectacular”, and an “astonishing American epic”.

The immersive game had an aggregate score of 99 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on more than 150 reviews, as it began dropping on game consoles worldwide from midnight.

“Exquisitely detailed, endlessly ripe for experimentation, and uncompromisingly engineered, Grand Theft Auto 6 is the single most impressive video game I have ever played,” critic Luke Reilly wrote in a gushing review for gaming website IGN.

“Accepting that GTA 6 is very much not real also makes it all the more astonishing how much the game is very real,” reviewer Jordan Minor wrote in PCMag.

Grand Theft Auto VI follows the exploits of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, a Bonnie and Clyde-like duo who become entangled in a criminal conspiracy after a seemingly easy score goes awry.

Players have free rein to explore the hyper-realistic fictional state of Leonida and its coastal metropolis of Vice City, stand-ins for Florida and Miami.

Like previous entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto VI features graphic depictions of crime and violence, with players able to mow down pedestrians in stolen vehicles and engage in shootouts with police.

The game, developed by New York-based Rockstar Games at an estimated cost of more than $1bn, is the first instalment in the series since the release of Grand Theft Auto V in 2013.

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Originally set to go on sale in 2025, the release was delayed twice to allow developers to polish up gameplay.

Grand Theft Auto VI, which is available on the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series, is likely to be the most lucrative release in the history of the gaming industry, which is estimated to be worth some $350bn annually.

Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto VI exceeded the estimated 15.8 million units as of November 17, generating $1.54bn in revenue, according to market intelligence platform Sensor Tower.

The GTA series began in 1997 with the launch of Grand Theft Auto, a 2D top-down open-world game available on the computer, PlayStation and Game Boy Color.