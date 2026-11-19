The German Football Association (DFB) has said it fully backs French football chief Philippe Diallo’s bid to take over as FIFA president, cementing his support in Europe.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf announced the endorsement on Wednesday, two days after Diallo, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), accepted UEFA’s support to run against incumbent Gianni Infantino in March. European football’s governing body is eager for change at the top of FIFA.

“Philippe Diallo stands for a responsible approach to football and is determined to tackle the challenges facing the game in the years ahead,” Neuendorf said.

“He has a wealth of experience in international football and is widely respected throughout the European game. His approach to the role and the values he stands for are markedly different from those of the current FIFA president.”

The Dutch football association has also backed Diallo, with many European governing bodies expected to follow suit.

Diallo said on Tuesday that he has the support of countries beyond Europe.

“To beat him [Infantino] you need 106 votes, which is a majority,” he said.

“It is now up to me and my team to go and convince those on other continents, but already since yesterday [Monday] I have received spontaneous signs of strong support which will be revealed in the coming days.”

Opposition to Infantino

Infantino, who has led world football’s governing body since 2016 and is seeking a fourth term, has faced widespread opposition since his July attempt to sell stakes in future World Cups to private investors.

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Infantino quickly abandoned the proposal in the face of the uproar, but UEFA has since gone to a court in Florida in an attempt to gather evidence for a potential complaint of “criminal mismanagement” against the FIFA president in Switzerland.

Diallo announced in September that the FFF was withdrawing its backing for Infantino in the election, following similar announcements from other European associations. At the time, he said that “the trust placed in the FIFA president has been betrayed”.

Despite repeated calls for his resignation, Infantino maintains he has overwhelming support from member associations worldwide.

“We want football to change for the better. We want a FIFA that serves the game and acts in the interests of all its member associations,” Neuendorf said.

In addition to Diallo, who has headed the FFF since January 2023, Infantino faces challenges from top Japanese football official Kozo Tashima and Ramon Vega, an ex-Switzerland player.