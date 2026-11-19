Three officers are accused of assaulting Michel Zecler in an incident that was filmed by surveillance cameras.

Paris, France – Six years ago, Michel Zecler was assaulted by the three officers at his Parisian music studio.

Surveillance camera footage shows the officers pushing Zecler, who is Black, inside his studio and beating him until other musicians intervened on November 21, 2020.

Aurelien Lapersonne, Pierre Plantier and Philippe Tondeux are accused of striking the music producer 29 times in four minutes, and an additional six times in the face after Zecler was already handcuffed.

The verdict is expected on Friday.

The case fuelled wider concerns in France about police brutality and caught the public’s attention. At the time, football star Kylian Mbappe shared an image of a heavily injured Zecler, blood running from his face, with the words: “Unbearable video. Unacceptable violence”.

The three French police officers are also accused of forging a public document.

During the attack, the officers allegedly made multiple racist remarks towards Zecler. All three signed a falsified police report stating that Zecler hit the police officers – a claim refuted by surveillance footage.

“It’s pretty obvious that this case is about institutional racism, systemic discrimination and police violence. Everything is connected. Not only are we dealing with police violence against a Black man, but that’s on top of attempting to conceal evidence and falsify a report,” Rim-Sarah Alouane, a legal scholar and an associate researcher in public law at the University of Toulouse Capitole, told Al Jazeera. “When these reports are falsified, we’re questioning the integrity of the entire system.”

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The prosecution’s office requested a permanent ban on all three officers, along with prison sentences.

The prosecutor called for a jail sentence of six years without parole for Lapersonne, the officer who initiated the police identity check and submitted the falsified report, a five-year sentence for the trio’s leader, Tondeux, the most experienced officer present, and four years for the third police officer, Plantier.

“There is no room for a symbolic sentence,” a representative of the public prosecutor’s office said in a statement. “We are talking about crimes, violence and racial slurs. About a complete lack of control over what was done and an absolute determination to get away with it in the end.”

A series of court cases has identified the systemic discrimination among the police in France.

Last year, the European Court of Human Rights condemned France for racial profiling of Karim Touil, a young French national of North African origin who was stopped by police three times within 10 days in November and December 2011.

In October 2023, France’s high court acknowledged racial profiling during police identity checks but did not require French authorities to take the “necessary measures to end this longstanding, abusive practice”, Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted.

In 2021, the French government was condemned for “gross negligence” in an identity check of three high school students in at Gare du Nord in Paris.

Although concerns about police violence in France are not new, this trial is pivotal because of the surveillance footage and attempted cover-up, Alouane noted.

“This trial brings to light those issues that human rights organisations have been documenting for years. It gives an illustration, through a proper case, about the use of force and systemic violence that we’ve known about for years,” Alouane said. “If there was no footage, we would not be here today. The police would have gotten away with it.”

Police officer Lapersonne, who submitted the report, initially claimed that Zecler attacked the officers and “struck out with his arms and legs”. When the presiding judge asked if he had “made that up”, Lapersonne responded, “Absolutely.” Lapersonne’s initial police report also failed to mention that the officers landed blows on Zecler.

“I deliberately omitted them. I think out of fear. It was stupid of me,” Lapersonne told the presiding judge.

For Alouane, this case revealed the tactics behind systemic police violence in France.

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“The falsified documents aspect is crucial to illustrate why this case advanced and the public attention it received. In this case, the footage directly contradicted the police’s claims. The cops knew they did something wrong,” she said. “This is a serious accusation and not an isolated incident.”

The trial comes as France’s Senate considers a controversial bill that would presume police officers and gendarmes acted in self-defence when using firearms in the line of duty, which would place the burden of proof on the complainant. Critics call the proposal a “licence to kill”. The National Assembly approved the measure in July.

“It’s a very dangerous piece of legislation. It’s liberticide. It would create a sense of impunity amongst police officers — which already exists, but this would strengthen that. It would undermine investigations and make access to the justice system even more difficult for victims and their families,” Alouane said. “It raises serious issues regarding equality under the law because it puts a presumption of innocence in favour of people because of their profession as cops.”

Legislation like the self-defence law could inhibit cases like Zecler’s in the future, Alouane noted.

“If this proposal were in place, we would not have this case. It would have been dismissed today,” she said.

French police are also under scrutiny for their tactics during recent student protests. A 15-year-old lost a hand from a police stun grenade, and another officer threw a tear gas canister at close range, shattering a 14-year-old’s jaw and several teeth.