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As US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, European leaders are due to gather in Berlin to agree on funding for Ukraine’s defence and press Washington’s visiting envoys for a European role in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is hosting the so-called Coalition of the Willing summit on Thursday alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham. More than 30 leaders are expected to attend, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The summit agenda includes long-term security guarantees and continued military and financial support for Ukraine. Zelenskyy has said air defence will be his immediate priority as Kyiv enters a winter with the threat of Moscow’s drone attacks looming.

Trump administration envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected, according to media reports, to meet Ukrainian officials and Europe’s newly formed negotiating team in Berlin. The team includes France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy and Poland, plus European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa.

Washington has backed European participation in the next round of talks, but Moscow has yet to agree.

The impasse could put Ukraine’s main financial backer on the sidelines of talks over its future, as European Union countries are set to make even steeper commitments.

The European Commission on Wednesday proposed an additional 45 billion-euro ($49.3bn) loan for 2027, with up to 25 billion euros ($27.4bn) for military aid and 20 billion euros ($21.9bn) for budget support. That follows a 1.71 billion-euro ($1.87bn) payment on Monday under an existing EU loan for drones, ammunition and air defence.

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Even if the new loan is approved, it would leave a 25 billion-euro ($27.4bn) financing gap next year.

‘Quite a stupid thing’

Zelenskyy said the US envoys had promised to brief Kyiv on Trump’s discussions in China, where he is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin.

The Berlin summit gives European negotiators a chance to agree on what they want from the next round and put it directly to Trump’s envoys, just days after a public disagreement between the transatlantic partners emerged in Brussels.

At Tuesday’s Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting at NATO headquarters, Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon’s undersecretary for policy, argued that some Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia had done little to slow Moscow’s military advances and that attacks on civilian infrastructure may have hardened Russian resolve.

In a swift backlash, German Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius called the assessment “quite a stupid thing” and pointed to Russia’s repeated attacks on Ukraine’s electricity and heating infrastructure. London was quick to align with Berlin, with UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting arguing that Ukraine should decide how to fight and that its long-range strikes had weakened Russia’s military capabilities.

After a nine-month hiatus, US, Ukrainian and Russian officials resumed talks in Abu Dhabi last week. Witkoff and Kushner then met Putin in Moscow and said Europeans would join the next round, despite Moscow throwing cold water on the idea.

Europe gets a seat at the table

Within Europe, newfound energy has emerged with the prospect of the bloc joining negotiations, with EU leaders agreeing in Dublin last week on a team.

Sharon Hudson-Dean, a senior fellow with the Center for European Policy Analysis, told Al Jazeera that “success” in Berlin would mean firmer commitments to Ukraine’s immediate defence and its 2027 budget, as well as closer alignment between Washington and European capitals.

European leaders, she said, are wary of US announcements and Russian intentions and want a say in decisions that will affect their security, budgets and markets.

“Washington should leave Berlin recognising that Europe will shoulder much of the financial and security burden of implementing any settlement, and as such, needs a seat at the table,” Hudson-Dean said.

With Europeans likely to bear many of the costs of security guarantees, sanctions and Ukraine’s path to EU membership, she said, they want to be “in on the takeoffs, not just the crash landings”.

Ahead of the Berlin summit, European allies pledged more winter aid for Kyiv and outlined plans to deliver fighter jets and air defence missiles, as Zelenskyy urged them to release Patriot and IRIS-T interceptors from their stocks, offering to replace them with missiles Kyiv has on order.

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The Ukrainian leader also said Ukraine needed 40 more F-16s.

In response, Germany and Norway each announced $300m for the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a NATO-coordinated programme that buys US weapons for Ukraine. Their joint package includes Patriot missiles.

The UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, France, Sweden, Lithuania, Estonia and Portugal all reiterated or pledged further funding for Ukraine in the lead-up to the Berlin summit.

European rifts

Poland will be represented on Europe’s negotiating team, but Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Friday that Warsaw would put no additional money into PURL at this stage. Bulgaria, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have indicated they will opt out of the next round of EU financing.

Despite elections in Hungary that ushered in a more EU-friendly leadership, Budapest continues to oppose military assistance for Kyiv.

Kinga Koranyi, an assistant professor at the University of Wroclaw who studies Hungarian politics and EU governance, told Al Jazeera the idea that Hungary should “stay out of the war” remains widely shared after years of politicisation under former Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party, leaving direct funding for Kyiv unpopular.

Years of lost access to EU funds over rule-of-law disputes have also made Budapest cautious about new spending, she said, as the cost of the war with no end in sight continues to mount.