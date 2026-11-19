German chancellor warns peace talks without Europe’s involvement are doomed to fail, urging unity with Ukraine.

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European leaders of the so-called “Coalition of the Willing” gathered in the German capital for talks intended to signal a united front in support of Ukraine.

The Berlin meeting happened hours after an unprecedented three-way summit in Shenzhen, China, between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz called the Shenzhen meeting a “photo op”, warning that any deal made without Europe at the table would fail.

Merz said that “if it comes to peace negotiations, then we will be involved”, adding that such talks “can only be successful with Ukraine and Europe”.

Merz said he hoped to work as a “team with Kyiv and Washington” when they hold talks with Russia on ending the Ukraine war, although no announcement of when that would be has been made.

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said Europe is “ready to enter negotiations”, insisting that “a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia must come first”.

“Europe has a clear and consistent and united negotiating position,” Burnham added.

European countries have been angered after the European Union was largely sidelined in the United States’ stop-start negotiations with Russia and Ukraine.

However, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy Jared Kushner said, “Trump wants to make a deal with Europe by his side.”

Kushner said, “We do believe that Russia having Europe at the table will be essential for ending the war.”

The British prime minister welcomed the US presence at talks in Berlin, saying it added momentum to end the war.

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“This clearly has got to be a moment ⁠to move towards ⁠peace because of the US involvement that we’ve ⁠seen today and ⁠the progress clearly ⁠that is being made,” Burnham said.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine’s allies to ramp up efforts to end the war.

“Everyone who has the capacity to provide the means to defend and protect Ukrainian citizens must do so now,” he insisted, adding the priority was to deploy anti-missile systems and interceptors.

“Faced with the maximalist nature of the Russian position, I believe we need to reopen the question of Ukraine’s accession to NATO,” Macron said. NATO membership for Ukraine is among the issues holding back a peace deal for Ukraine.

In a post on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “We do not want Russia to drag all of this out into the winter. Pressure is needed. Europe is ready with new sanctions and new steps to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. It is important that the United States of America exert its influence on Russia.”