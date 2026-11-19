Musk says campaign cash alone cannot decide elections, even as he heavily funded Republican candidates in Texas.

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Elon Musk has said he feels “pretty foolish” about the amount of money he spent on this year’s US midterm elections after Republicans suffered sweeping losses.

Speaking virtually at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and the world’s richest man said: “I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money, and not seeing much for it.”

He added that Republican candidates might have fared worse without his spending, but that the outcome showed campaign cash alone could not decide an election.

“Probably, if I could rewind the clock, I would have spent less money,” he said.

Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars to back Republican candidates and keep Texas – home to Tesla, SpaceX, and a planned chipmaking venture between the two companies – under Republican control, according to the Reuters news agency.

Democrats won both chambers of Congress, and Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Governor Greg Abbott in Texas, a rebuke to President Donald Trump, a close Musk ally.

Musk’s biggest focus was the Texas Senate race, where Republican Ken Paxton lost to Democrat James Talarico.

‘I’m not MAGA’

Musk also sought to distance himself from the Republican Party’s base, The New York Times reported. “I’m not MAGA,” he said, referring to Trump’s Make America Great Again movement. “If that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.”

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He has previously described himself as MAGA, and even “dark gothic MAGA”, The New York Times said. “There are positives and negatives in both parties,” Musk said, and conceded that his effort “failed, by the way, obviously”.

He predicted that policy in Texas would be “fine” under Hinojosa, whom he called “quite moderate” and “not a far-left governor”.

Hinojosa supports keeping a moratorium on new data centres in the state, according to The New York Times.

Anthropic and SpaceX

On his artificial intelligence plans, Musk said the AI company Anthropic was “extremely likely” to continue renting computing capacity from SpaceX, and wanted significantly more.

He said the most likely outcome was that Anthropic would ask for an additional 10 gigawatts, according to a recent Reuters report.