A year after the UN-backed ceasefire, 2 million Palestinians are confined to an area of less than 130sq km as Israeli territorial expansion and aid blockades deepen the crisis.

One year after the United Nations Security Council endorsed the Trump administration’s 20-point Comprehensive Plan to end the Gaza Conflict, a coalition of five prominent international aid organisations has issued a damning assessment.

As Israeli forces launched a new ground offensive in central Gaza this week, advancing with tanks west of its “Yellow Line”, and issued new forced evacuation orders, in violation of the peace plan, the Danish Refugee Council, Norwegian Refugee Council, Oxfam, Refugees International and Save the Children, released a humanitarian scorecard which grades the plan at just four out of 26 possible points. The plan scored a zero on humanitarian access and earned just one point for civilian protection.

Despite the Gaza Peace Plan’s explicit prohibition against territorial occupation in Gaza – and its requirement that Israeli forces withdraw – the Israeli military “Yellow Line” has moved further west, expanding control of Gaza territory from 58 percent at the start of the ceasefire 13 months ago, to 65 percent today, according to OCHA. Israel itself has said it controls 70 percent of the territory, a UN official told the UN Security Council in June this year.

Palestinians are not allowed to cross the line, so this expansion has confined roughly 2.1 million Palestinians to just 128sq km (49 sq miles), according to OCHA last month, squeezing 16,000 people into each square km. More recent analysis suggests it may be even smaller. Recent map analysis by US news group NPR found the confinement area is now just 109sq km (42 sq miles), creating a population density of nearly 19,300 people per sq km.

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Ramy Abdu, founder and chairman of the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, warned that Israel is carrying out unlawful acquisition of territory by force.

The human cost has been devastating, agencies say, with at least 1,650 Palestinians killed and 5,975 wounded since the “ceasefire” was declared in October last year.

Earlier this week, Shaun Hughes, World Food Programme (WFP) country director for Palestine, told journalists: “When you’re in Gaza, it does not feel like a ceasefire. Israeli military control across nearly 70 per cent of Gaza means that people have almost no space to grow their own food. Fishing in the sea is prohibited and also life-threatening. Unemployment is over 80 per cent, so without humanitarian assistance, people have little or no alternate means of survival.”

Lilu Thapa, executive director for the Middle East, Asia and Europe at the Danish Refugee Council, said: “Palestinians in Gaza are being confined as the “Yellow Line” expands. This is displacement by design, and a ceasefire that allows it is a ceasefire in name only.”

A ‘political shield’ for genocide

The diplomatic framework overseeing this crisis, specifically the Board of Peace and International Stabilization Force (ISF) established by United States President Donald Trump, has drawn intense scrutiny from human rights experts who accuse the body of abandoning its mandate.

“Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor believes that, from the moment of its establishment, the Board of Peace represented a serious infringement on the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, both in its composition and in the powers entrusted to it,” Abdu told Al Jazeera.

The Board, chaired by the US, operates without any meaningful Palestinian representation, Abdu said.

“Instead, it has effectively become a political shield for Israel’s occupation and its crimes, contributing to the perpetuation of genocidal conditions while providing political cover for grave violations of international law,” Abdu told Al Jazeera. “The available evidence supports describing the Board’s role as a form of functional normalisation of genocide and starvation.”

Mohsen Abu Ramadan, a board member of the Palestinian NGOs Network, said: “Regretfully, the Board of Peace failed the international community and continues to ‎‎provide political cover for ongoing genocide and atrocities.”

Aid blockade deepens

The peace plan announced last year stipulated that a minimum of 600 UN-coordinated humanitarian aid trucks would be allowed to enter Gaza daily. In reality, an average of just 49 UN-coordinated trucks entered the Strip each day in September.

Only two percent of these limited convoys carried medical supplies, leading to critical shortages and deaths from treatable illnesses.

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Instead, Israeli authorities have increasingly prioritised the entry of commercial trucks carrying expensive goods that the impoverished population cannot afford to buy.

During the week of October 12, of 315 commercial trucks which entered Gaza, 223 carried food and 51 carried non-essential items. Only 12 carried hygiene and shelter materials and just a single truck carried medical supplies.

Israel has cited “dual use” restrictions, which restrict the entry of products and goods which have a military as well as a civilian purpose.

Jan Egeland, CEO of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that the crisis stems from political decisions. “The suffering of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is not inevitable. The world must stop accepting it,” Egeland said. Oxfam America President Abby Maxman noted that the reality on the ground is a “direct result of policy choices made in Israel, the US and at the UN.”

Mounting winter crisis

As Gaza enters its fourth winter of displacement, the shelter crisis has reached breaking point.

While donors have pledged about $18bn for Gaza via the Board of Peace, more than a year after the ceasefire was declared, reconstruction has yet to begin and nearly 1.4m Palestinians are living in makeshift shelters.

A recent winter storm flooded more than 70,000 tents in a single day, resulting in the drowning of an infant and the deaths of five displaced people. While stocks of tents and blankets inside Gaza are virtually exhausted, more than 150,000 tents and 500,000 blankets are locked outside the territory’s borders, waiting for permission to enter.

“What greater moral and legal outrage could there be than invoking so-called dual-use restrictions to prevent the entry of tents and basic hygiene supplies as winter approaches?” Abdu told Al Jazeera.

Save the Children International CEO Inger Ashing said: “One year ago, the world was promised that Gaza’s children would finally see safety, relief and a chance to rebuild their lives. Instead, they are colder, hungrier, more traumatised and more at risk than they were before.”

Jeremy Konyndyk, president of Refugees International, called on international backers to act. “The United States and other UN Security Council members must use their leverage to ensure those obligations are met,” he said.

Legal accountability

With the medical evacuation system collapsing, Gaza’s health ministry has reported that 2,027 patients have died while awaiting transfer and 21,000 remain on waiting lists.

Abdu outlined five complementary paths towards accountability, including the enforcement of International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials, the continuation of International Court of Justice (ICJ) genocide proceedings against Israel and the pursuit of universal jurisdiction in national courts. He also called for regional arms embargoes on Israel and pressed the UN Security Council to hold a public briefing to examine the Board of Peace’s failures.

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“No institution, regardless of its name, mandate or political sponsorship, can legitimately claim to be advancing peace while allowing the killing of civilians, the destruction of the conditions necessary for human survival and the expansion of an unlawful occupation to continue unchecked,” Abdu told Al Jazeera.

Board blames Israeli ‘political indecision’

Al Jazeera contacted the Board of Peace for a response to these claims. In response, head of communications Brad Klapper sent us the Board’s latest official report via WhatsApp. He did not address the specific allegations about encroachment on territory or refusal of permission for aid trucks to enter the enclave.

When pressed by Al Jazeera for direct answers to these inquiries, Klapper stated: “This is your reply. You have our assessment of where things stand.”

The report provided by Klapper included an acknowledgement of the failures to implement the peace plan in Gaza but appeared to place the blame on Israeli political indecision in several areas.

“…Implementation on the ground, however, has been limited, pending decisions that need to be taken by the parties… as soon as the necessary decisions are adopted by the Government of Israel,” the report states in one part.

Later, it also states: “The absence of decisions by the Government of Israel on the necessary conditions and arrangements for the training, deployment and return of civilian police to Gaza continues to impede full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan.”

Paragraph 49 of the report states: “That process, which relies not on trust but on verified results, cannot begin while the requisite decisions remain pending. The Board of Peace therefore urges Israel… to take without delay the decisions required for the training, deployment and return of the civilian police and for the entry of the NCAG and the ISF”, referring to National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) and the International Stabilization Force (ISF) which are provided for under the peace plan, but which have yet to be allowed to enter Gaza.

The report also highlights that Hamas and Palestinian factions accepted a 15-point roadmap on July 30 to relinquish their weapons and transfer full authority to a transitional administration.

However, it notes that execution mechanisms for this remain paralysed and states that the absence of decisions by the Israeli government continues to impede the plan.

Concluding its report, the Board states in the report: “A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely. The people of Gaza have paid the highest price for this war and should not be asked to pay again for delay.”