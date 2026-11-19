All 109 Danish lawmakers present approved the deal, easing tensions over Trump’s desire to annex the Arctic island.

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The Danish parliament ⁠has unanimously ratified a security agreement with the United States covering Greenland, aimed at bolstering security in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

Thursday’s decision to approve the deal signed in September eases tensions over US President Donald Trump’s desire to annex the Arctic island.

In the 179-seat parliament, known as the Folketing, the 109 members present voted in favour of the text, which was adopted without opposition or abstention.

The vote, which followed the second reading of the text, went through without any debate or opposition.

In early November, Greenland’s parliament had passed it by 16 votes, with seven abstentions.

The US, Denmark and Greenland signed the agreement in September to resolve tensions after Trump repeatedly threatened to take control of ⁠the mineral-rich island, a self-governing Danish territory home to 57,000 people.

The deal is not subject to a vote by the US Senate. The executive ‌agreement, following Thursday’s vote in Copenhagen, will enter into force once the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs the US in a diplomatic note that procedures are complete.

Signed in New York on September 22, the agreement supplements a 1951 accord on the US military presence in Greenland.

It allows the US to build two military bases in Greenland and blocks countries outside the European Union and NATO from strategic sectors, in order to stop China or Russia from gaining influence over the territory, particularly through investments.

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Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark, but the deal is to remain in force even if Greenland gains full independence.

Since returning to the presidency in January 2025, Trump has repeatedly insisted that the US needed to control Greenland for strategic reasons, alarming NATO ally Denmark and other partners.

The shortest route ‌from ‌Europe to North America runs via strategically located Greenland, where the northernmost US military base is located.