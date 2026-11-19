The AI company behind Claude raised $81.3bn in the largest initial public offering ever, at a $1.5 trillion valuation.

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot, has raised $81.3bn in the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, despite fears that AI could threaten humanity, protests over energy-hungry data centres and concerns about an AI investment bubble.

Five years ago, Anthropic raised $124m from its first investors. On Wednesday, it priced its shares at $83 each, valuing the company at roughly $1.5 trillion and making it the world’s 12th-biggest company, just behind Tesla. Its shares begin trading on the Nasdaq in New York on Thursday under the ticker “ANT”.

Demand far outstripped expectations. Investors reportedly sought six times as many shares as were available, and Anthropic sold 980 million shares, up from the 825 million it had planned, at a price above its expected range of $70 to $78.

What is an IPO?

An initial public offering (IPO) is the process by which a private company sells shares to the public for the first time by listing on a stock exchange. The company raises money by issuing new shares, and existing owners, such as founders and early investors, can sell some of theirs.

To prepare, the company hires investment banks to value it and run the sale. The banks write a prospectus explaining its business, finances and risks.

Executives and bankers then pitch the shares to big investors to gauge demand before setting the price. Early investors are usually barred from selling for several months after the listing.

How much is Anthropic worth?

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by seven former OpenAI employees, including siblings Dario and Daniela Amodei. It develops AI models under its Claude brand, making most of its money by selling businesses access.

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Its growth has been extraordinary. In May 2026, Anthropic raised $65bn from private investors at a valuation of $965bn. Its IPO price values the company about 55 percent higher.

Anthropic confidentially filed for an IPO in June and made its registration statement public on October 26.

Its revenue reached $33.2bn in the first nine months of 2026, including $17bn in the third quarter. That represents rapid growth from the previous year, although the company continues to spend heavily on computing infrastructure.

Its November prospectus also reported a net loss of $104bn over the first nine months of the year, largely driven by non-cash accounting adjustments, and disclosed nearly $901bn in computing and infrastructure commitments.

Biggest IPOs in history

Anthropic overtook SpaceX, which raised $75bn in June by selling shares at $135 each, valuing Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and AI company at $1.75 trillion. SpaceX’s total rose to $85.7bn after it sold extra shares following its listing.

In July, South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix raised $26.5bn when it listed on the Nasdaq, the largest US listing ever by a foreign company. It now ranks third.

Saudi Aramco, which held the record before SpaceX, is now fourth. The state-owned oil giant raised $25.6bn on Riyadh’s stock exchange in December 2019, at a valuation of about $1.7 trillion.

The rest of the top 10 are Alibaba (2014), SoftBank (2018), NTT Mobile (1998), Visa (2008), AIA (2010) and Enel (1999).