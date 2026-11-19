Runaway success of popular franchise comes as video game industry has struggled with mass layoffs in recent years.

Even before its release, Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA VI) was a cultural phenomenon that cemented the status of video games as the undisputed champion of the vaunted United States entertainment sector.

The game racked up more than $1.5bn in pre-sales before Thursday’s launch and attracted nonstop buzz and anticipation on social media, where players have waited more than 13 years since the last edition of the popular franchise was released.

“The launch of GTA VI is a reminder that games aren’t just niche entertainment—they’re now at the centre of global culture,” Mark DeLoura, Vice President of Strategy for GDC Festival of Gaming, told Al Jazeera in an email.

In GTA VI, players follow the journey of two characters, Jason and Lucia, as they explore the underworld of Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami, Florida.

Almost impossibly, the newest addition seems to have lived up to more than a decade of hype: critics are nearly unanimous in their praise, with the latest GTA becoming the best-reviewed video game of all time.

That success is partly explained by the nostalgia that the game evokes for those who grew up playing it with friends, along with meticulous worldbuilding and attention to detail, memorable soundtracks, and the transgressive thrill of running pedestrians over in a semi-truck.

GTA’s appeal was only heightened by the fact that, for an earlier generation of gamers, parents, media coverage, and politicians were united in stern disapproval.

While most critics of violent video games have long since abandoned the field or switched sides in a bid for relevance with young voters, a few holdouts remain.

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“I really am going to say I’m not thinking this is a good thing for our culture and society,” a member of a recent Fox News programme said of the game.

“They’ll have a documentary on how best to steal a car at gunpoint or shoot a cop,” Republican Representative Tim Burchett told the outlet TMZ, arguing that GTA encourages violence and lawbreaking. “I mean, what in the world!”

But across US culture and politics, the taboo has largely faded away.

Once the subject of television segments asking if it would corrupt impressionable youths by exposing them to a seedy underworld of carjackings and police shootouts, everyone from the US military and the White House to the Weather Channel has tapped into the runaway popularity of the game’s sixth instalment.

The US military outlet Task and Purpose reported that 43 soldiers took advantage of a reenlistment incentive that gave them a four-day weekend to enjoy the game’s release.

Assessments of GTA’s cultural impact have also shifted, with critics lauding the franchise’s ability to capture the pulse of life in the US and its exploration of themes such as the hardships faced by immigrants and minorities.

“When a release like this becomes a major cultural event in the US and a shared global conversation, it says a lot about both the scale of the games industry and the place games now hold in people’s lives,” said DeLoura from GDC Festival of Gaming.

According to the Entertainment Software Association, an industry group, about two-thirds of people in the US play video games, and the sector generated more than $95bn in economic activity in 2025, with US consumers spending more than $60bn on games.

By comparison, the 2025 North American box office for movie ticket sales was just under $9bn.

Industry challenges

The runaway success of GTA VI comes, counterintuitively, at a time when the gaming industry is struggling to cope with a challenging financial environment and mass layoffs.

“The industry hired for a pandemic that ended. Demand stopped growing in 2022, costs didn’t, and the average blockbuster now costs $440m, up from $47m in 2000,” Joost van Dreunen, an adjunct assistant professor at NYU Stern and writer of the SuperJoost Playlist newsletter on Substack, said in an email.

“GTA VI proves that the model works for exactly one company,” he added, noting that the developer, Rockstar Games, spent a billion dollars and leaned on thousands of employees to create a level of attention to detail that few others can hope to match.

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According to the tracker website Gaming Layoffs, 40 video game studios have shuttered in 2026 alone, with nearly 13,000 workers laid off. That figure represents a nearly 150 percent increase over the same time last year.

Life for some workers in the industry has also become more precarious.

A survey of industry workers by the GDC Festival of Gaming, compiled in a state-of-the-industry report in 2026, found that about 39 percent of US respondents had been laid off at least once in the last two years.

About 77 percent of US respondents also said they were “not hopeful” about the direction of the industry, and about 30 percent said they were considering leaving.

DeLoura from the GDC Festival of Gaming said the industry’s challenges have had “a real impact on a lot of very talented people”, but he remains optimistic the industry will weather the storm.

“The long arc of the game industry is one of strong growth,” he said.

“More people play games than ever, more people have access to them on the devices in their pockets, and more people can make and share games than at any point in history! To me, that’s the clearest way to understand this moment: not as a contradiction, but as a sign of how big, global, and varied games have become.”