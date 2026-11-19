The UK premier is heading to Brussels for the second round of EU talks aimed at deepening post-Brexit cooperation.

Share Britain’s Brexit woes: ‘I didn’t vote to leave in the way that we did’ on social media

Lincolnshire, United Kingdom – A decade is a short time in cheesemaking. Barrels of Tim Jones’ “Lincolnshire Poachers” cheese rest on their racks for months and years, disturbed only by Florence, the robot cheese turner.

Complexity, depth and flavour develop with patience.

The most mature cheese in Tim’s Lincolnshire dairy, in the English midlands, is five years old. By that measure, it was only a couple of cheeses ago that 52 percent of the British public voted for the country’s most tumultuous constitutional revolt in living memory.

Jones was one of them. But he is under no illusion that it went well – particularly for his exports.

“It suddenly made life much harder. We lost certain customers, and it became more expensive to get the cheese there. It definitely harmed our business,” he told Al Jazeera.

Ten years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, few are happy with what they got.

Remainers are still heartbroken that a majority of the country did not look on EU membership with approval. Leavers, by and large, think many of Brexit’s promised benefits were never delivered.

“I did vote to leave,” said Jones. “But I didn’t vote to leave in the way that we did.”

Recent polling tells a consistent story: A majority of Britons now view Brexit as a mistake.

In September, 55 percent of respondents told YouGov that leaving the EU was a wrong turn for the UK. Only 21 percent think it was the right decision.

Fifty-nine percent of Britons now support rejoining the EU.

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Where does Burnham stand?

The relatively new Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, has noticed the shift in public mood. Less cautious than his predecessor, Keir Starmer, Burnham reignited the Brexit debate shortly after taking office in July.

He has ruled out major changes to the UK’s relationship with the EU before the next general election. But he would like to see the country back in the bloc within his lifetime, and has suggested that a future Labour manifesto could promise a new referendum.

The changing mood is only part of the logic. A government searching for growth would naturally prioritise what is still its biggest trade partner. Geopolitics matter too. The UK’s bond with the United States is less reliable than it was.

Unsurprisingly, Brexit talk has swept through media in Britain and, to a lesser extent, in Europe. Burnham insists he will not get ahead of the public on this. His immediate concern, he says, is improving the current UK-EU relationship.

On Friday, Burnham will be in Brussels for the second UK-EU Summit – a vehicle established under Starmer to deepen post-Brexit cooperation.

Among the deals being worked on are a youth mobility scheme, an emissions trading agreement, and a food and drink trade deal.

Jones, the Lincolnshire cheesemaker, is hopeful.

“If he can reduce the red tape and the cost of sending cheese to Europe – and for us that means across the world – that would be a huge positive for us,” he said – although he was less certain which way he would vote in another referendum.

“Gosh, I genuinely don’t know. I think it would depend entirely on a critical view on the arguments that were presented at the time. A much more critical view than I had the first time around.”

It is an issue familiar to anyone who has lived through the Brexit years: the terms matter.

Former premier Theresa May used the motto, “Brexit means Brexit”. But the slogan was vague. What kind of Brexit? Hard? Soft? Norway Plus? Canada Plus?

There were many potential Brexits – as there might be many possible ways to rejoin.

Some are more popular than others.

A new YouGov survey gave people a menu of 18 options.

In the most popular scenario, 58 percent said they would vote to rejoin if the UK stayed out of the euro, joined the border-free Schengen Zone, and kept its previous rebate from the EU budget. But if the UK lost the rebate, did not join Schengen, and adopted the euro, only 35 percent of people said they would be interested in EU membership.

Anticipating the battles ahead, two pro-Brexit campaign groups are relaunching under new names: Stay Out and Enough Official.

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Burnham says he will begin talks with the EU about options for the long-term relationship after this week’s summit.

Buckle up, the Brexit wars may be starting again.