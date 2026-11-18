The president says Beijing seeks to provide a ‘stable, predictable and beneficial environment for global enterprises’.

China’s President Xi Jinping has urged support for “free and open trade”, pitching Beijing as a stable partner – as opposed to President Donald Trump-led Washington – and pledging to stand up to trade protectionism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit on Wednesday in Shenzhen, southern China, Xi took aim at rising “unilateralism and protectionism”.

His remarks appeared to be a veiled criticism of Trump’s America First policies, under which the United States has imposed tariffs on both allies and economic rivals.

Xi is due to meet Trump, who is travelling from the Philippines for the APEC leaders’ summit later on Wednesday. Xi and Trump are then due to hold an unprecedented three-way summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On the sidelines of the APEC summit, Xi told business executives that the Asia Pacific must pursue more open trade and equitable growth to remain stable and dynamic.

Trump’s America First approach of tariff hikes and other moves runs counter to APEC’s aim of eventually forming a Pacific Rim free trade zone.

Washington also limits Chinese access to leading-edge US technology, such as the Nvidia computer chips that help power artificial intelligence (AI).

“We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” Xi said.

He added that China sought to “provide a more stable, predictable and beneficial environment for global enterprises” and would continue to expand access in its manufacturing and services sectors.

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“Starting by lowering tariffs, expanding access, and exploring regulations and management standards, China will conduct deep-seated reform,” Xi said.

“While pursuing its own development, China has shared opportunities with other countries and worked for common development,” he said. “It has steadily brought stability and predictability to world economic growth and international trade and economic cooperation.”

George Chen, partner and chair of digital practice at The Asia Group, told the Associated Press news agency that Xi’s speech highlighted China’s aim to lead global industrial transformation.

“While he didn’t say so explicitly, his message was clear: China wants to be seen as a partner in global technology development, in contrast to Washington’s more restrictive approach,” Chen said, noting that Xi did not mention export controls, Nvidia, or the US directly.

Xi’s message is “likely to resonate with many Global South countries, and reinforces Beijing’s effort to contrast its technology strategy with that of Washington”, Chen added.