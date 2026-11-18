The New York Times faces backlash over report suggesting a possible link between Iranian dams and underground missile facilities, raising fears US could use the claims to target vital infrastructure.

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A New York Times (NYT) story suggesting that some of Iran’s dams and water infrastructure may have been built to support the country’s missile programme has sparked fierce backlash, with commentators warning the report could help justify further attacks on civilian facilities.

The controversy comes as Washington threatens renewed military action against Iran, following months of war that have already left the country’s energy facilities, bridges, water infrastructure and other civilian sites damaged.

“The baseless allegations seeking to link Iran’s dams to missile bases constitute yet another example of a malicious campaign to manufacture propaganda and security pretexts aimed at justifying attacks on a country’s vital infrastructure,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said in a post on X.

The newspaper has defended its reporting, insisting it accurately represented the views of its experts.

However, several experts quoted by the publication have publicly challenged the implications of the investigation, questioning the evidence behind the proposed link between dams and military installations.

The controversy has also revived memories of the NYT’s reporting in the lead-up to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, when the paper’s journalists helped amplify claims about Saddam Hussein’s alleged weapons of mass destruction that later proved unfounded.

What did the NYT report say?

Published on Tuesday, the story, headlined “War May Answer Longtime Riddle of Iranian Dams Built for No Clear Reason”, examined whether Iran’s extensive network of dams, pipelines and water-transfer projects could be connected to its underground missile programme.

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The report cited researchers who observed geographical similarities between the locations of dams and sites targeted by US and Israeli air strikes.

According to the report, some of the water and military experts the NYT spoke to concluded that the “water projects may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup”.

However, the newspaper itself acknowledged, “Given the secrecy surrounding Iran’s missile program, any connection between it and Iran’s ambitious, decades-old initiative to develop water infrastructure remains speculative. But some experts find the evidence highly suggestive.”

Why is the report causing a backlash?

Critics fear that portraying dams as potentially serving military purposes could provide a justification for attacking infrastructure essential to millions of civilians.

US-Israeli attacks on Iran since February 28 have damaged oil facilities, power plants, water reservoirs, bridges, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened further attacks, saying last week that key Iranian infrastructure could be destroyed within three days.

Political analyst Rami Khouri called the NYT report “troubling”, saying it reaffirmed his concerns about US mainstream media being “complicit in the US-Israeli criminal attacks on Iran, just as it was during the war on Iraq decades ago and the ongoing genocide in Gaza”.

“The telltale sign of non-credible wobbly journalism is when conditional words like ‘speculative’, ‘suggestive’, ‘may have developed’, ‘may shed light’, ‘suspect’, and ‘long-term riddle’ occur more often than any definitive, evidence-based facts.”

Khouri said it was “not definitive and verified reporting” and “another attempt to support the US-Israeli urgency to find any reason to carry out more war crimes against Iran” by attacking critical infrastructure.

“Another sad day for US mainstream journalism,” he added.

Why is the story falling apart?

Aside from online criticism from readers and commentators, experts cited in the story have themselves come out against aspects of the report.

Kaveh Madani, director of the United Nations University’s water institute and a former senior Iranian environmental official, one of the experts cited in the story, challenged the report’s reasoning.

“Speculation is not evidence. Spatial proximity is not causality,” he wrote on X.

“Even those who attacked Iran have not made such claims linking dams to missiles! This reductionist, sensational narrative is irresponsible journalism with potentially dangerous consequences for civilian water infrastructure. The New York Times should know better.”

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Madani also questioned the newspaper’s claim that seven experts had supported its analysis. “I’m one of the people quoted in the article, but my comments had nothing to do with dams or missiles!” he added.

Nima Shokri, a water-security expert at Hamburg University of Technology, whose research featured prominently in the investigation, also issued a clarification.

“The proximity of dams to military targets does not establish why those dams were built, nor does it justify attacks on them,” he said on X.

A third researcher quoted in the article echoed Shokri’s comments.

“I fully agree [with Shokri],” Amir Aghakouchak, a water expert at the University of California, Irvine, wrote on X, sharing Shokri’s X post.

“Dams and water infrastructure are essential to civilian life and must never become targets of military attacks. Regardless of their location or potential strategic significance, their primary roles in water supply, food security, energy, and environmental sustainability must not be overlooked. Protecting these critical resources should be a priority, regardless of politics or conflict.”

The newspaper rejected accusations that its investigation could provide a pretext for military attacks.

“Our report on Iranian dams accurately cited research and analysis by seven international experts on Iran’s environment and military presence,” spokesperson Nicole Taylor said.

She added that the NYT’s journalists had sought to explain Iran’s infrastructure investment and the effects of US and Israeli attacks on civilians.

“Framing the independent reporting as a pretext for violence is dangerous,” Taylor said.

One of the story’s co-authors, Sanam Mahoozi, said that “neither I nor our report endorses or justifies attacks on dams or other infrastructure”.

“As a journalist, I welcome rigorous, constructive criticism, but I hope some users will critique the report fairly, based on what was actually written,” she posted on X. The story was co-written with Erika Solomon, the NYT bureau chief for Iraq and Iran.

What has Iran said?

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi dismissed the allegations as “rubbish”, accusing what he suggested was pro-Israel media of promoting narratives reminiscent of the run-up to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

“Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it,” he wrote on X.

Iran’s parliament speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, accused the newspaper of preparing the ground for further attacks on civilian infrastructure.

“New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly,” he posted on X.

Why are people questioning the NYT’s credibility?

The controversy has revived widespread criticism of the newspaper’s reporting before the US-led invasion of Iraq, when claims about Saddam Hussein’s alleged weapons of mass destruction helped build public support for war.

Judith Miller, a former NYT journalist, was among the reporters whose coverage amplified claims about Iraq’s weapons programmes that subsequently proved unfounded.

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In September 2002, Miller co-authored a report claiming Iraq had intensified its pursuit of nuclear weapons, citing US officials who alleged that Baghdad was seeking aluminium tubes for uranium enrichment.

Former Vice President Dick Cheney cited the newspaper’s reporting on aluminium tubes to bolster President George W Bush’s administration’s case against Iraq. The claims were later discredited.

Two months after the invasion of Iraq began in March 2003, Miller co-authored a report citing that US intelligence agencies had concluded that two mysterious trailers found in Iraq were mobile units to “produce germs for weapons”.

However, a year after the US war on Iraq began, the NYT acknowledged serious shortcomings in its reporting on the build-up to war, including its reliance on Iraqi defectors and exiles seeking regime change.

“We have found a number of instances of coverage that was not as rigorous as it should have been,” it said.