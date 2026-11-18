Billions have been pledged for Gaza since an October 2025 ‘ceasefire’, but rebuilding has not begun, and Israeli attacks continue.

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Donors have pledged about $18bn for Gaza through US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace. But more than a year after the October 2025 ceasefire, reconstruction has yet to begin, and nearly 1.4 million Palestinians are still living in makeshift shelters.

Even preliminary reconstruction efforts have stalled. The board had asked for $280m to fund the initial building phase, but in September it said most of that money remained unspent.

In its latest report, submitted on Tuesday, the board warned that the truce between Israel and Hamas could collapse unless immediate steps are taken to carry out the ceasefire deal, according to The Associated Press.

The next day, on Wednesday, Israel began its first major military ground operation in the Gaza Strip since the ceasefire began, attacking refugee camps in the central part of the enclave.

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has killed at least 1,658 Palestinians and injured 6,000, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel continues to block the entry of 60,000 mobile homes promised under the ceasefire deal and to severely restrict food and medical aid into the besieged enclave. It has also yet to allow the Palestinian committee set up to administer Gaza to enter the Strip.

What is the Board of Peace?

United States President Trump proposed the board in September 2025 as part of his 20-point plan for Gaza.

On November 17, 2025, the United Nations Security Council adopted Resolution 2803, which recognised the board as a transitional administration responsible for setting the framework and coordinating funding for Gaza’s redevelopment.

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The resolution authorises its role in Gaza until December 31, 2027, unless the UN Security Council decides otherwise. The board’s charter also allows it to work in other areas affected by conflict.

Trump chairs the board and can only be replaced if he resigns or is unable to serve. He also represents the US.

He appoints its executive board, whose members are Ajay Banga, Tony Blair, Martin Edelman, Robert Gabriel Jr, Jared Kushner, Marc Rowan, Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, and Susie Wiles.

Each member state has one vote. Decisions need a majority of those present and voting, and Trump’s approval. He can also veto executive board decisions.

Under the plan, Palestinian technocrats would run Gaza’s day-to-day affairs through the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, led by Ali Shaath. The committee reports to the board, but Israel has not allowed it to enter Gaza, and it operates from Cairo.

The board has 28 members: Albania, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Cambodia, Egypt, El Salvador, Hungary, Indonesia, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, Mongolia, Morocco, Pakistan, Paraguay, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

Germany, India, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the European Union also attended the inaugural meeting as observers.

Countries join by invitation from Trump and normally serve up to three years. Countries that pay more than $1bn in cash in the charter’s first year are exempt from that limit.

Which countries have pledged money?

At the board’s first meeting in Washington, DC, on February 19, Trump announced about $7bn in pledges from nine countries, plus a $10bn US pledge. He did not say what the US money would be used for.

The UAE pledged $1.2bn. Kuwait, Qatar and Saudi Arabia pledged $1bn each, with Saudi Arabia saying it would pay over several years. Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Kazakhstan, Morocco, and Uzbekistan also pledged.

What happened to the funding earmarked for Gaza?

At a briefing in New York on September 23, the board said donors had made about $18bn [pdf] in early funding commitments. It said it had called in $280m from donors for the building phase so far, and that most of it remained unspent.

Board of Peace officials previously told the Washington Post that the money couldn’t be spent on projects until Israel allowed international troops or newly-trained Palestinian police to enter Gaza and begin the process of disarming Hamas.

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The board puts the cost of rebuilding Gaza at about $71bn, close to the UN’s estimate of $71.5bn, a figure that could rise as more damage is recorded. The board has identified $6bn in projects. It says its six-month recovery plan needs $2.45bn for 66 programmes, plus about $200m in in-kind support.

What does the six-month recovery programme cover?

The 66 programmes are divided across six areas:

Infrastructure development: 24 programmes

Human development: 17 programmes

Peace and security: 11 programmes

Economic acceleration: 7 programmes

Digital transformation: 6 programmes

Legal: 1 programme

Who has pledged to help Gaza?

The Board of Peace highlights five countries helping Gaza’s recovery on the ground. Others have pledged money, but the board has not said how much each has pledged.