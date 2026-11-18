Israeli tanks advance beyond the ‘Yellow Line’, forcing Palestinians to flee again as Gaza faces a deepening humanitarian crisis.

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Israeli forces have launched a ground operation in central Gaza, advancing west of the line they withdrew to under last year’s ceasefire and forcing Palestinian families, many of whom had already been displaced, to flee their homes once again.

The operation, the first major ground offensive publicly announced by the Israeli military since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025, follows a warning by the United States-backed Board of Peace that the 13-month-old agreement risks collapse. In a report to the United Nations Security Council, the board accused Israel of restricting aid and delaying the deployment of Palestinian police, and Hamas of continuing armed activity and taxing goods entering Gaza. Senior Hamas official Basem Naim dismissed the report as “pure disinformation”.

What happened in central Gaza on Wednesday?

Israeli tanks and bulldozers advanced towards Salah al-Din Street, Gaza’s main north-south route, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp and north of the Bureij refugee camp, Al Jazeera correspondents reported. Palestinians fled those areas, amid heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

The Israeli military body overseeing civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian territory, known as COGAT, said the army had closed that stretch of Salah al-Din Street and told residents to stay away until further notice. The army hasn’t said how long the operation will last.

An Israeli attack on al-Mughraqa killed one person and wounded several others, an official at al-Awda Hospital told Al Jazeera. Separate attacks in Deir el-Balah, Nuseirat and Gaza City killed three more people.

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“We fear this may be the start of a broader operation and that displacement will begin anew, as we have not yet recovered from the effects of the previous war and displacement,” Mahmoud al-Saafin, a 27-year-old resident of Bureij, told the AFP news agency.

The areas targeted in the operation lie west of the “Yellow Line”, where Israeli troops pulled back to under the first phase of President Donald Trump’s plan, leaving them in about 53 percent of Gaza. Israel has, however, continued to move that line gradually, and it now encompasses around two-thirds of the enclave. More than two million Palestinians live in the rest, mostly in tents.

Why does Israel say it launched the operation?

The military told AFP it had launched “a precise operation” west of the line “to remove a threat” posed to the Israeli army, adding that “there is Hamas infrastructure in the area, adding it was responding to Hamas ceasefire violations.

“We reserve the freedom to act and manoeuvre whenever necessary to eliminate any immediate threat in the Gaza Strip,” the army said.

Israel says Hamas has been regrouping and rearming, and it has stepped up attacks. On Saturday, an Israeli attack killed Samir Abu Younis, the Qassam Brigades’ Rafah commander.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel won’t withdraw until Hamas is dismantled. “If tensions escalate on the various fronts, we are fully prepared to seize additional territory, evacuate local residents and incorporate it into Israel’s permanent security perimeter,” he said.

How have Palestinian groups, including Hamas, responded?

Hamas called the operation and the forced evacuations northeast of Nuseirat “a dangerous development and a flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement”, and urged mediators to “intervene immediately”.

It accused Israel of “systematically” squeezing Palestinians into a narrow area of Gaza, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s caretaker government of escalating to escape its domestic crises.

Hamas also condemned the Board of Peace for having “unacceptably equated the occupation’s ongoing aggression with the suffering of the Palestinian victim”.

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine called the operation a “prelude” to a wider escalation aimed at forcibly displacing Palestinians.

Has Israel violated the Gaza ceasefire before?

Israeli forces have kept up near-daily attacks, shelling and home demolitions. Gaza’s Ministry of Health says they have killed 1,658 Palestinians and wounded 6,000 since the ceasefire began. The Israeli military says five of its soldiers have been killed in the same period, the Reuters news agency reports.

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On Tuesday alone, Israeli fire killed six Palestinians, including a six-year-old boy, Gaza’s civil defence agency and hospitals told AFP.

Aid remains restricted. About 100,000 tents are waiting to enter Gaza, held up by crossing closures and lengthy Israeli security checks, the International Organization for Migration says.

Where does the ceasefire stand?

The ceasefire halted major fighting, but the rest of the plan, covering Israel’s withdrawal, reconstruction and Hamas’s disarmament, has stalled. Hamas agreed in July to a roadmap to give up its weapons and hand over governance. Israel rejected it.

Israel also hasn’t let the board’s technocratic administration start work in Gaza. That has held up an international stabilisation force, The Associated Press news agency reported.

The board spelled out what failure would mean. “Should it collapse, there would be no road map to return to, no administration to deploy and no enabling environment to rebuild.”