California authorities have declared self-driving cars an ‘imminent hazard to public safety’ after traffic incidents.

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Waymo has paused its driverless taxi services on freeways across the United States after California temporarily banned the ride-hailing platform on the state’s highways over safety concerns.

A spokesperson for the California-based company – a subsidiary of Alphabet, Google’s parent company – said it has “temporarily restricted commercial freeway rides in all markets where we operate that service”, but it is “continuing freeway testing with trained autonomous specialists behind the wheel”.

Waymo implemented the suspension last Wednesday, according to the spokesperson, but they did not say how long it would last.

Along with California, the driverless vehicles will pause highway services in Phoenix, Austin and Miami. Waymo offers rides on city streets in areas including Las Vegas, Dallas and Denver.

The spokesperson said the suspension would allow the company to “evaluate our performance” following incidents in California and that it prioritises safety.

One incident on November 6 went viral after video captured on a San Francisco highway showed a Waymo vehicle speeding towards and attempting to pass two police cars, even as their lights were flashing in an intentional bid to slow traffic.

The officers were driving behind a slow-moving construction truck.

The episode led the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to temporarily ban Waymo vehicles from its highways, effective from November 11.

The DMV, which is responsible for road safety, said its decision was also prompted by a November 5 incident, when three Waymo autonomous vehicles drove into a construction zone in the San Francisco Bay Area.

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Waymo said the construction zone incident did not result in injuries or collisions.

‘Corrective actions’ sought

DMV spokesman Jonathan Groveman said in a statement that “similar incidents” occurred on May 18.

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” he said.

The restrictions “will remain in place until Waymo demonstrates … it has taken effective corrective actions”, the statement read.

Waymo completes half a million trips each week and says it has demonstrated a 95 percent reduction in serious crashes as compared with human-driven vehicles.

It has been testing its vehicles in London since 2016, and has plans to expand into Munich and Madrid in 2027.