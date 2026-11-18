The US Treasury has accused Hezbollah of using charitable organisations as ‘fronts’ for fundraising.

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The ‌‌United States has announced new sanctions targeting a group that it says serves as a “front organisation” for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which Washington considers a “terrorist” entity.

On Wednesday, the US Treasury said it had designated the Wa Ta’awanu Association, named for the Arabic words for “and cooperate”, the first two words of a popular Quranic verse.

It described the organisation as a “Hizballah-affiliated charity that provides cover for Hizballah’s activities under the guise of delivering humanitarian services”.

Three people based ⁠⁠in Lebanon were also sanctioned. They include the Wa Ta’awanu Association’s founder, Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, and two businessman brothers, Hassan Khechen and Ibrahim Khechen, accused of funnelling money from Iran to Hezbollah.

Two gold companies the brothers reportedly operate were added to the US sanctions list as well.

The administration of US President Donald Trump framed the added sanctions as part of its overarching effort to dismantle Hezbollah’s financial networks and cut off resources for Iran’s proxies.

“The Iranian regime’s attempts to infringe on Lebanon’s sovereignty through terror proxies like Hizballah will not be tolerated,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

Since February 28, the US and its ally Israel have waged war against Iran, on the alleged premise that a military offensive was necessary to prevent Tehran from gaining nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, has long denied such ambitions, claiming its uranium enrichment programme is instead for civilian energy infrastructure.

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Hezbollah, one of Iran’s regional allies, has been designated a “foreign terrorist organisation” in the US since 1997.

In Wednesday’s statement, the US Treasury accused civilian charitable organisations and humanitarian assistance efforts of channelling “outside donor funds toward Hezbollah’s terrorist activities”.

While Trump earlier this month claimed the conflict with Iran was “effectively over” from a military standpoint, US forces struck Iran’s Qeshm Island this week.

The US also continues to maintain a naval blockade, as well as an effort — dubbed Task Force Iron Gate — to prevent Iran from receiving supplies by land or the Caspian Sea.

To support that effort, the US aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt recently arrived in the Middle East.

Hours before Wednesday’s designations, the US military published a new advisory saying that it would treat ships receiving cargo at sea from vessels loaded in Iran as an attempt to evade its blockade. It warned it could take action against such vessels.

Last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told foreign ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) forum that the US would keep imposing “devastating” economic costs on Iran.

Hezbollah has denounced previous US sanctions, calling them an “attempt to intimidate the free Lebanese people”. It added that such economic penalties would have “absolutely no practical effect” on its “strategic choices”.