Hung Cao says insurance costs have soared to $64m for a single transit, challenging Trump’s repeated claims the Strait of Hormuz is open for business.

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A senior United States Navy official has claimed that insurance costs for commercial ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz have soared to $64m for a single transit, highlighting the enormous economic toll of the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Acting US Navy Secretary Hung Cao made the remarks during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Tuesday, as lawmakers questioned the cost of the war and its impact on freedom of navigation.

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, Iran in effect closed the strait, allowing only some ships to pass while targeting those it says are unauthorised. This has raised the risks for shipping in the strait exponentially and caused severe shortages of oil, gas, fertiliser and other essential products from Gulf producers usually shipped via this route.

Cao’s claim has not been independently verified and challenges previously reported rises in insurance costs over the course of the nine-month-old conflict.

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump insists that the military campaign against Iran is effectively over, and that the US Navy is successfully escorting ships through the strait, even as new attacks on oil tankers and continued restrictions on shipping raise questions about whether one of the world’s most important energy waterways is really open.

The strait, the only sea route from the Gulf to the Arabian Sea and the open ocean beyond, carried about one-fifth of the world’s oil supplies before the war began.

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Although some vessels are still navigating the waterway, shipping remains substantially below pre-war levels, while Iran and the US continue to impose competing restrictions.

Here’s what we know.

What did Hung Cao say in the Senate hearing?

During an exchange with Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin, Cao said insurance costs for commercial vessels had risen dramatically since the conflict began.

He initially cited an insurance cost of $54,000 for a single crossing before clarifying that that was what insurance had previously cost, before the war. The cost now, he said, stood at $64m.

Slotkin responded by blaming the war for the increase, arguing that commercial vessels no longer enjoyed the same freedom of navigation they had before the conflict.

Cao also detailed the strain the war has placed on the US Navy, including prolonged deployments, deteriorating conditions and pressure on military resources.

“This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our navy,” he told lawmakers.

Democrats accused Cao of being a Trump “yes man” on the US-Israeli war on Iran, and downplaying its toll on sailors’ mental health after eight suicide attempts on an aircraft carrier.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York, asked him about a sailor who went overboard.

“Senator, that sailor was not trying to kill himself and he admitted that,” Cao told her, saying he used ‌a life preserver.

Gillibrand responded: “What was he trying to do? Swim to Guam?”

“I think you are minimising what mental health strain is on these service members,” Gillibrand replied, while dismissing Cao’s response as “inhumane”.

Did Cao misstate the cost of insurance?

Cao’s $64m figure appears unusually high, even by the standards of wartime shipping insurance.

There is no independently verified evidence that $64m is the current insurance premium for a regular commercial vessel crossing the volatile strait.

“He gave no context. Is he talking about additional premiums for war risk insurance which are set as a percentage of hull value?” Michelle Bockmann, an analyst at maritime intelligence company Windward, told Al Jazeera.

“If so, it depends on the vessel type and the rate paid in order to get proper perspective.”

In July, a report published by S&P Global said that war-risk insurance premiums had climbed to between 7.5 and 10 percent of a ship’s hull value, compared with 1 to 3 percent previously.

It estimated that insurance for a tanker carrying 270,000 metric tonnes of crude could, therefore, cost approximately $21m.

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Separately, Reuters news agency reported in September that the cost of moving an oil cargo through Hormuz had risen to roughly $10m-$20m, quoting an executive at Dubai’s Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Why are insurance rates so high?

Regardless of whether it now costs $20m or $60m for insurance to transit the Strait of Hormuz, premiums have surged because ships face the possibility of being struck by missiles, drones or naval mines while passing through the waterway.

War-risk insurance covers vessels against losses arising from military conflict. Its price depends on the value of the vessel, the cargo and the likelihood of an attack.

Higher insurance costs can also feed into freight rates, fuel prices and the cost of goods transported around the world.

Is the Hormuz strait really open?

Technically, yes. But it remains far from fully and freely open as it was before the war.

Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains approximately 65 percent below pre-war levels, according to the latest weekly report from the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO).

The UKMTO recorded 308 vessel crossings during the seven days ending November 11, comprising 139 outbound and 169 inbound journeys.

Nevertheless, Trump has repeatedly suggested that Washington has secured shipping through the strait by providing naval escorts and maintaining the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Meanwhile, Iran insists that it, in fact, controls the passage of shipping through the strait.

Tehran has demanded that vessels use approved routes and coordinate with its forces. It has also announced exemptions for ships from India, China, Iraq and Qatar.

The route approved by Iran takes ships much closer to its own coastline than they used to sail, as the map below shows:

The continuing dangers to ships ignoring Iran’s warnings were demonstrated this week.

On Monday, UKMTO reported two tanker attacks, including one near Oman that left a vessel disabled and its engine room on fire. The following day, Iranian forces claimed three additional tankers had struck naval mines.

On Tuesday, the US attacked targets on Iran’s Qeshm island, near Hormuz, following an Iranian drone attack targeting US military installations in Bahrain in recent days.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said the strait could, therefore, hardly be considered open under normal circumstances.

“It is only open for business if mariners are prepared to take these risks, and it certainly isn’t open by any pre-war definition of the word,” he told Al Jazeera.

“It remains a miracle that we have avoided an energy crisis, and the longer this goes on, the more the alternatives will be developed.”

But Beauchamp said resolving the crisis would require Washington to confront the limits of its influence in the region.

“I can’t see a way that doesn’t involve conceding that the US does not have the ability to order things in the Middle East as it would wish,” he said.