Pete Hegseth says the agreement will include joint training and intelligence sharing with the Venezuelan military.

United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has announced a new agreement with Venezuela’s interim government to facilitate military cooperation between the two countries.

The Pentagon chief made a surprise visit to the Venezuelan capital of Caracas on Wednesday, becoming the latest in a series of high-level officials under US President Donald Trump to travel to the South American country.

During his stop, Hegseth revealed that the deal would include intelligence sharing and joint training for the two countries’ militaries.

“We see this as a reestablishment of our defence partnership and the opportunity to work together between our two great militaries,” he said.

Their shared aim would be “to stabilise Venezuela and rid it of narco-terrorists once and for all”, Hegseth added.

Hegseth was hosted by interim President Delcy Rodriguez, who has led the government since her swearing-in on January 5. His trip was not previously announced by the Pentagon.

The Trump administration has exerted heavy influence over Rodriguez and her government after abducting former President Nicolas Maduro during a military attack on January 3.

Rodriguez was previously Venezuela’s vice president. Trump has justified the attack as a law enforcement effort designed to force Maduro to “stand trial on American soil”, charging him with weapons- and drug-related crimes.

After the operation, Trump also said he planned to “run” Venezuela, and he told The Atlantic magazine that Rodriguez could “pay a very big price, probably bigger than Maduro” if she refuses to comply with US demands.

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Since then, he has worked with the Venezuelan government to extract concessions on US priorities such as energy development and military cooperation.

Critics have accused the US of reducing Venezuela to a vassal state and exploiting its resources while leaving Maduro’s government largely intact.

Under Maduro, the Venezuelan state was accused of human rights abuses including torture, arbitrary imprisonment and extrajudicial killings.

Still, Trump has held up Venezuela as a model he would like to see replicated in other countries, like Iran and Cuba.

In Wednesday’s remarks, Hegseth said that the South American country “has gone from our most aggressive regional threat to a compliant security partner”.

Rodriguez hailed the agreement as a “resumption of the technical-military relationship between both countries”, and she expressed hope that their cooperation could be “brought to its highest possible level”.

Hegseth is also set to meet with officials in Colombia later on Wednesday as part of a trip to the region.

Colombian Defence Minister Jorge Eduardo Mora said on Tuesday that the US would deliver a C-130 Hercules military aircraft, as the US steps up military involvement across Latin America.

Hegseth has faced pressure to step down from his role, following a midterm election in which the US-Israel war on Iran contributed to Republican losses across the country.

A key member of Trump’s cabinet, Hegseth has championed the war, as well as efforts to weaken rules of engagement designed to limit civilian casualties.

Hegseth narrowly avoided a recent impeachment effort in the US Congress this month. The sponsor of that effort, outgoing Republican US Representative Thomas Massie, cited the Iran war as well as a campaign of military strikes targeting alleged drug trafficking vessels off the coast of Latin America.

The boat-strike campaign has killed an estimated 244 people and has been denounced as extrajudicial killings by legal experts.