Coordinated US diplomatic effort underway to end the war in Ukraine, a US official tells Al Jazeera.

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Washington, DC, USA – United States President Donald Trump is set to hold a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in China, a US official tells Al Jazeera.

The two presidents last met in Alaska in August 2025 for high-stakes negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, but failed to reach a settlement.

The US official said on Wednesday that, in addition to the president’s engagements in China, American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to meet with Ukrainian officials and European partners in Berlin on Thursday to develop post-war security guarantees and a comprehensive economic recovery plan for Kyiv.

“The Berlin meetings and President Trump’s engagements in China are part of a coordinated diplomatic effort,” the official said.

“President Trump remains committed to ending the fighting and the tremendous human suffering, while helping establish the conditions for a sovereign, secure and prosperous Ukraine.”

On Thursday, Trump and Putin are also scheduled to join their Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, for an unprecedented trilateral summit on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Shenzhen, marking the first-ever gathering of the leaders of the world’s three major powers.