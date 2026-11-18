Esmail Qaani, head of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force, has meetings over alleged oil smuggling linked to pro-Iranian armed groups.

The commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Esmail Qaani, has arrived in Iraq to push for a solution amid simmering tensions near the town of Jurf al-Nasr, a stronghold of the pro-Iranian armed group Kataib Hezbollah, an Iraqi official has told Al Jazeera.

The Iraqi official explained that Qaani met with Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and held meetings with forces within the Coordination Framework—an umbrella for Shia Iraqi parties in the Iraqi parliament—in an effort to reach an agreement amid rising tensions over an investigation into suspected oil smuggling.

A leaked intelligence report last week had said two strategic oil pipelines running through the town of Jurf al-Nasr, located near Baghdad in the centre of the country, had effectively been tapped into.

Iraq recently launched a sweeping anti-corruption crackdown centred on the town, which allegedly harbours illicit oil refineries.

While officially framed as an initiative to protect public funds from a widespread smuggling network, some analysts say they believe the move is a highly calculated strategy to sever the financial arteries of pro-Iranian armed groups that refuse to integrate into the state apparatus.

The Iraqi source told Al Jazeera that the judicial committee has not yet reached an agreement with the factions to enter the area.

At least three leaders of the Coordination Framework also expressed their rejection of any armed clash or entry of federal forces before reaching a political understanding with Kataib Hezbollah, according to Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Iraq.

Iraq deploys army

On Monday, al-Zaidi told military and security commanders to deploy additional forces around the town and to prepare for government troops to enter. The order would potentially bring the government and its troops into direct confrontation with the armed group.

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Security agencies have also been instructed to prevent tankers carrying oil or petroleum products from leaving the area.

A senior Iraqi official previously told Al Jazeera that Kataib Hezbollah has until Friday to leave Jurf al-Nasr.

A Kataib Hezbollah commander told AFP, “I can state decisively and with absolute certainty that the dream they dream of the Kataib withdrawing [from Jurf al-Nasr] will not come true, not even over our dead bodies.”

Kataib Hezbollah, one of dozens of armed groups that have semi-official status in Iraq, denied the allegations on Sunday, saying that an inspection found no interference with pipelines.

The group has recently issued several statements criticising Iraq’s prime minister, accusing him of corruption and threatening his government.

It accused the government of “fabricating lies” about oil smuggling and of waging “the largest blackmail operation aimed at forcing” it to abandon its weapons.

Since coming into office, al-Zaidi has pledged to ensure that armed groups will hand over their weapons to the state.