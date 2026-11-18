Research into Tim Hortons’s app finds that it began transmitting information to Forter as soon as it opened.

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The application of the popular Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has been sharing sensitive user data with Forter, an Israeli cybertechnology company founded by former members of the Israeli military’s Unit 8200 intelligence division, according to a Canadian advocacy group.

Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East (CJPME) identified Forter as the third-party company receiving data from the app after a recent investigation by the CBC News broadcaster that raised concerns about the app’s data collection and sharing practices.

CBC News did not identify the recipient in its report.

The CJPME said on Tuesday that it contacted Joel Reardon, a computer science researcher at the University of Calgary whose findings informed the CBC investigation, to establish the identity and location of the company.

The research into Tim Hortons’s app found that it began transmitting information to an overseas third party as soon as it was opened.

Extensive information transferred

The data included unique device identifiers, camera specifications, lists of device sensors, and the names of users’ ringtones and alarm sounds. It also included the names of nearby wi-fi routers, which Reardon told the advocacy group could be used to determine a user’s location.

Researchers said the information could be used to create a digital fingerprint of individual devices.

Israel has been facing growing international isolation over its genocidal war on Gaza, pogroms in the occupied West Bank and the occupation of southern Lebanon.

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Tim Hortons said its app collects information for fraud prevention, account protection and payment abuse prevention and not marketing or advertising. The company also said neither it nor the third-party recipient of its app data sells users’ personal information.

Forter’s founders – Michael Reitblat, Liron Damri and Alon Shemesh – are alumni of Unit 8200, Israel’s signals intelligence and cyberwarfare division. The company says it uses machine learning technology to identify potentially fraudulent transactions, flaunting that its expertise draws from Israeli military intelligence.

Mass surveillance on Palestinians

Unit 8200, the largest single military unit in Israel, has faced scrutiny over its role in mass surveillance of Palestinians in occupied territory.

Microsoft last year barred the unit from using its technology after discovering that its systems had been used for surveillance operations against Palestinians.

“Canadians ordering coffee should not have their unique and sensitive user data shared with an Israeli cyber-tech company whose infrastructure was built by alumni of a foreign military intelligence agency engaged in human rights violations,” said Michael Bueckert, the CJPME’s vice president.

“The company’s ties to an Israeli military unit that oversees the mass surveillance of Palestinians pose significant ethical issues, raising alarm bells for anyone concerned about cyber-security. Tim Hortons must cut ties with this company immediately,” he added in a statement.