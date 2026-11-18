Iran and the US have continued to exchange strikes in recent days, but all-out war has so far been avoided.

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Tehran, Iran – Iranian forces have targeted military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait as the United States has hit military and radar installations in southern Iran after a spate of attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Both the US and Iran appear reluctant for all-out conflict again, as happened during the opening weeks of the war, which the US and Israel began on February 28. But analysts said the current situation is inherently unstable and could potentially escalate again into full-blown war that could see Israel rejoin the strikes on Iran.

US forces are deployed at military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait, which Tehran considers complicit in the recent strikes on southern Iran. The two countries had not been attacked since early September, but both have been targeted by Iranian drones in recent days.

The lull for Bahrain ended on November 13 when Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) directed explosive-laden drones towards the Riffa Air Base after US air strikes in Sirik, a port on Iran’s Hormozgan coast. Several more Iranian strikes have followed, and the US has also attacked Iran’s Qeshm Island on multiple occasions.

After hitting Bahrain, the IRGC warned Manama against its security partnership with the US and its treatment of Shia Muslim leaders after several were recently given lengthy prison sentences.

Kuwait reported incoming drones overnight into Wednesday. Iran’s military said it was targeting US equipment at Ali Al Salem Air Base, including missile launch platforms. No Iranian missiles were used against Bahrain or Kuwait, unlike attacks earlier in the war, according to reports.

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Mohammad Eslami, a Tehran-based foreign policy analyst, said Iran aims to gradually degrade US military assets across the region, particularly those Tehran believes were active during the war.

“So long as the war does not end in a political agreement, Iran will continue to do this, regardless of other factors like the blockade,” he told Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump and senior officials in his administration have insisted a naval blockade on southern Iranian ports and tough sanctions against Tehran are working. These appear designed to either force Iran to concede to US demands for ending the war or lead to the collapse of its government.

But Tehran is increasingly signalling that it will not accept a continuation of the status quo as the sanctions are severely impacting imports and exports to Iran. The Iranian military’s targeting of regional military facilities this week is likely related to this US economic embargo, said Andreas Krieg, an associate professor in security studies at King’s College London.

“The strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait are about probing American red lines, testing how far Tehran can push the boundaries of military confrontation without triggering another full-scale war,” Krieg told Al Jazeera.

“By targeting American assets in Gulf states, Iran is trying to make Washington’s economic warfare increasingly costly for its regional partners.”

The US military’s Central Command says its maritime blockade has prevented Iran from loading any crude oil onto its tankers since late August. It has also claimed more than 1.7 billion barrels of crude have been shipped through the Strait of Hormuz by Iran’s Arab neighbours under US protection and in defiance of demands for vessels to use a route Tehran has authorised.

Iran continues to sell oil stored outside the blockade limits to China, although at reduced levels.

The IRGC maintains that the strait remains closed to unauthorised transit and continues to target the oil shuttle system, which it believes is run primarily by the United Arab Emirates. This relay system has succeeded in getting more energy exports out of the Gulf using tankers that transfer their cargoes to other ships that deliver the oil to global markets.

The UAE’s state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) confirmed on Wednesday that one of its vessels was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz and one crew member was missing.

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To reopen the strategic waterway, Tehran has demanded the US lift its blockade and an Iran-Oman deal outlining coordinated transit routes in the strait be honoured along with other carefully sequenced US concessions on lifting the sanctions on Iran and releasing its frozen assets.

Mediators like Qatar and Pakistan continue to try to bridge the gaps between the two sides, but the talks have largely reached an impasse as both sides refuse to budge on their main demands.

Eslami said Trump and his senior political and military officials have failed to adopt a clear strategy towards Tehran, particularly in light of Iran’s promise of a response across the region and beyond if attacked.

“The “Iron Gate” and other measures are effectively a pretty name for their indecision,” he said about the US plan to create overland trade disruptions. “The issue in the negotiations is that they don’t know what to do about the raised proposals due to the political costs they would have to pay in the US.”

‘Pushing thresholds’

Still, some Iranians appear to believe they are the dominant party in the current impasse. Speaking to state television on Wednesday, the IRGC’s political deput,y Yadollah Javani, said Trump was stuck in a “quagmire” and must accept defeat.

“Trump has no choice but to accept realities in the field,” he said, adding that Iran was upgrading its arsenal and prepared for another major outbreak in fighting with the US.

After a third US aircraft carrier strike group entered the Arabian Sea, Iran’s army chief, Amir Hatami, said the armed forces were prepared for any new attacks by Washington.

“The enemy is preparing its forces, but the army and other armed forces monitor their movements vigilantly,” he said in a speech on Wednesday. “The preparedness of armed forces increases by the moment. Our response to any error by the enemy and its backers will be more decisive than before.”

Trump’s administration appears split on how to handle Iran with hawks such as Defense Secretary Pete Hesgeth reportedly wanting a more forceful approach to Tehran.

Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, said others believe Washington can maintain the blockade and economic pressure indefinitely while avoiding full-scale war. But the latest attacks demonstrate the difficulty of maintaining such an arrangement.

“Beyond the risk of unintended escalation, the longer the blockade and economic pressure campaigns continue, the greater the incentive for Tehran to deliberately escalate in an attempt to break the deadlock by force,” he wrote in an analysis online.

Krieg said he expects Tehran to intensify calibrated pressure through attacks on US military assets and by continuing to target vessels in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

This strategy could also potentially press the Iran-allied Houthis, the Yemeni armed group also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), to make further advances along the Bab al-Mandeb strait, another strategic chokepoint for maritime trade and global energy supplies.

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“But this equilibrium is inherently unstable. If diplomacy fails to produce tangible economic relief, I believe further escalation will become increasingly likely,” Krieg said. “The greatest danger is that both sides keep pushing each other’s thresholds until one crosses a red line neither fully understood.”