Most of the casualties were in strikes on Odesa that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described as ‘brutal’.

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Russian air attacks across Ukraine have killed at least five people, authorities said, a day after a Ukrainian strike on Russia’s Kerch Bridge killed two and caused part of the structure to collapse.

In the southern city of Odesa, at least four people were killed and 13 others wounded in Russian air strikes, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the “brutal and deliberate” attack also targeted first responders.

Oleg Kiper, the head of the Odesa region’s military administration, said three Russian strikes hit the city’s “historic centre”. Odesa city council said one of the strikes hit a UNESCO-protected area, causing a car to catch fire and blowing out hundreds of windows in at least seven buildings.

Ukrainian emergency services shared images showing wounded people on stretchers, buildings with shattered windows and firefighters extinguishing a blaze on a rooftop.

“There were double-tap strikes after first responders and police officers had already arrived at the scene,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

He said the attack served as “further proof of what the Russians really want and how they truly regard diplomatic efforts”.

In the southeastern Zaporizhia region, a Russian drone strike killed a woman and injured a man in the town of Kushuhum, local military administration official Mykhailo Semykin said.

Attacks on the region also forced local authorities to order families with children to leave the village of Balabyne, he said.

“We are talking about 85 children from 80 families. In total, the evacuation affects 184 people,” he wrote on Telegram.

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In northern Ukraine’s Rivne region, 80 settlements were left without electricity after a Russian attack, authorities said. No deaths or injuries were reported.

Ukraine’s Energy Ministry says Russia has launched more than 1,000 attacks on energy infrastructure since September. New power outages had been recorded in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne, and Cherkasy regions in the last 24 hours, Interfax reported on Wednesday. Russia has increased attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in the lead-up to winter, in a strategy the United Nations said amounted to war crimes.

“The situation in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions remains extremely difficult. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power supply as soon as possible, but repeated attacks are significantly complicating repair work,” Ukraine’s energy ministry said.

The attacks came a day after Ukraine attacked Russia’s Kerch Bridge – a symbolic road-and-rail link from Russia to the annexed Crimean peninsula – killing two people.

Europe proposes $45bn loan for Ukraine

As the warring sides continue to trade long-range attacks, the European Commission has proposed a new 45 billion euro ($49.5bn) loan to Ukraine to help fill a 70 billion euro ($76.8bn) funding gap for next year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Ukraine would only need to repay the loan after Russia had paid reparations for damage caused since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

“We very much hope for the swift adoption of this decision by the European Parliament and the Council and count on the support of all EU member states,” Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Although Ukraine is not officially on the agenda during a tripartite meeting between US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in Beijing, the talks are being watched closely in the Ukrainian capital.

Reporting from Kyiv on Wednesday, Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine said there were concerns in Ukraine that the meeting “could place the Russian President in a similar category of world powers and world leaders as the United States and China and what the optics mean for Ukraine”.

MacAlpine said parallel meetings to negotiate the end of the Ukraine war were due to begin in Berlin on Thursday. “The US delegates are reportedly travelling there to meet with the Ukrainian delegation, potentially with some of the leaders of Europe,” she said.

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The agenda is expected to address Ukrainian demands for security guarantees and the prisoner swap agreed in Abu Dhabi last week, MacAlpine said.