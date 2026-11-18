Illegal activities in the Amazon pose grave risks to uncontacted Indigenous groups like Brazil’s Awa, advocates stress.

Share Rare images of Indigenous group in Amazon highlight threats, advocates say on social media

Rare images of an isolated Indigenous group emerging from a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon rainforest have highlighted the threats they face from loggers, hunters and ranchers, advocates say.

Survival International, a UK-based Indigenous rights group, shared images on Tuesday of a “historic encounter” on Monday in the northeastern state of Maranhao between a government team and about 20 uncontacted Awa people, who asked for food.

The Awa are a Tupi-Guarani people in northwestern Maranhao, some of whom remain in voluntary isolation, according to Funai, Brazil’s Indigenous affairs agency.

Funai told the Reuters news agency it was reviewing videos and accounts on social media showing isolated Awa interacting with a village in the Arariboia Indigenous Land, and that the Brazilian state was not seeking contact with the group, in line with its policy of non-contact.

Brazil’s Ministry of Indigenous Peoples said the encounter began on Monday near a government access control post and the village of Tawari, home to Guajajara Indigenous people, The Associated Press (AP) news agency reported. The footage was recorded by members of the Guajajara community, according to AP.

Survival International said it released the footage at the request of the Guardians of the Amazon, an Indigenous group that campaigns against illegal loggers and ranchers.

Pressure on the forest

“The uncontacted Awa are under extreme pressure as intruders encroach from all sides of their territory, driving them into an ever-smaller island of the Amazon rainforest, surrounded by destruction,” said Caroline Pearce, Survival International’s director.

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The Maranhao Indigenous people’s organisation COAPIMA said the encounter showed the need for careful action by the responsible agencies because of the risks that unplanned contact can pose to isolated groups, mainly from exposure to diseases.

In recent decades, isolated Indigenous groups across the Amazon have faced encroaching illegal miners, loggers and ranchers.

Contact with the groups can be deadly. In Colombia, about 40 percent of the isolated Nukak people died from diseases after outsiders reached them in the 1980s.

“If there is no forest, there are no uncontacted peoples,” Teresa Mayo, a senior researcher at Survival International, told Al Jazeera in a report on the Nukak.