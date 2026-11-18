Daithi O’Corrain, 48, has been charged with damaging a US military C-130 aircraft while it was parked overnight.

An axe-wielding man breached a security perimeter and damaged a United States military C-130 aircraft at an Irish airport, prosecutors have alleged.

Daithi O’Corrain, 48, was indicted by a grand jury in New York on Monday, with the indictment unsealed on Tuesday. Prosecutors claim that the Irish man left the plane “effectively destroyed”.

An online fundraiser organised by people describing themselves as O’Corrain’s friends and comrades said he disarmed the C-130 in protest at the US-Israel war on Iran and Washington’s support for Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza – a flashpoint in Ireland, where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

“An inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US Military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war & support of Israel’s genocide,” organiser Tracey Ryan wrote.

O’Corrain is expected to be “brought to and arrested in the Southern District of New York”, the indictment said. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of destruction of government property.

Smashed every gauge in the cockpit

O’Corrain plotted the attack for months, US prosecutors said, searching online for information about the construction of the C-130, a quad-engine turboprop mainly used for transporting equipment and personnel.

According to prosecutors, he then breached security at Shannon Airport on April 11 and barricaded himself inside the parked aircraft.

He allegedly cut wires and hydraulic lines and smashed every gauge in the cockpit.

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O’Corrain also inflicted damage on the exterior of the aircraft with an axe, prosecutors said, and poured ball bearings into the transport plane’s fuel tanks.

“As a result of O’Corrain’s attack, the aircraft was effectively destroyed,” the office of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a statement.

“The damage inflicted rendered the aircraft inoperable, and the aircraft – worth approximately $60 million – will not return to active flight status.”

Shannon Airport, which was used by US President Donald Trump and Air Force One during his visit to Ireland in September, has had several security breaches in the last 18 months, including three people who were accused of spray-painting a US military plane and three others who drove to a restricted area where a US military jet was parked.