Putin says Western powers are ‘former hegemons’, with Europe in the midst of a ‘humiliating decline’.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Beijing and Moscow should “lead and advance the trend towards a multipolar world” following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Xi and Putin held bilateral discussions on Wednesday in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

Following Xi, Putin took to the stage, telling the summit that Western powers were “former hegemons”, adding that Europe was in the midst of a “humiliating decline”.

“Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power,” Putin said.

“While sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth – let alone crushing the economies of competitors.”

Russia’s economy has been heavily sanctioned by the US and Europe because of its war against Ukraine, which began in February 2022 when Moscow invaded its neighbour.

APEC was established in 1989 and has 21 members, accounting for more than 50 percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) and representing about 2.7 billion people.

The organisation aims to support economic growth and prosperity in the Asia Pacific region.

Leaders are expected to discuss a range of important issues at this year’s summit, including artificial intelligence (AI) and trade – two areas in which the US and China play dominant roles.

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A key issue for APEC members and the wider world is the trade truce between Washington and Beijing, and whether it will be extended beyond January.