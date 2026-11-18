At least three Palestinians killed as Israeli forces launch strikes near refugee camp.

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Israeli forces have killed three Palestinians during a new operation in central Gaza, according to hospital officials.

Al Jazeera correspondents in Gaza are reporting that Israeli tanks were operating on Wednesday near Salah al-Din Street, east of the Nuseirat refugee camp and north of the Bureij camp, amid drone fire and shelling.

An Israeli air strike targeted the town of al-Mughraqa, north of the Nuseirat camp, killing one person and injuring several others, an official at al-Awda Hospital told Al Jazeera.

Al Jazeera correspondents reported that families fled the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp on Wednesday as well as areas near the Israeli military operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Israeli army said the operation aimed to “eliminate a threat” to its forces operating in the area of the “Yellow Line”.

The “Yellow Line” demarcates the Israeli-occupied area of Gaza and was established under the October 2025 Gaza “ceasefire”.

In a statement, the Israeli military said: “We reserve the freedom to act and manoeuvre whenever necessary to eliminate any immediate threat in the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas condemned the Israeli operation as a “flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

“Forced evacuation orders and the displacement of citizens carried out under the threat of violence and bombardment constitute a war crime and a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law,” the group said in a statement.

“The occupation’s actions are aimed at herding citizens into a narrow strip of the Gaza Strip, further exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian catastrophe,” it added.

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Hamas said it holds Israel and the United States responsible for “the repercussions of the military operation and the crimes committed against civilians”.

Deadly attacks

Before the announcement of the Israeli operation, two Israeli drone attacks on the Gaza Strip killed at least two people, hospital officials told Al Jazeera.

Al-Shifa Hospital reported that one person was killed and others were wounded in an attack on the Sheikh Ijlin neighbourhood in southwestern Gaza City.

Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital reported one person was killed in a separate attack on Deir el-Balah in central Gaza, where the hospital had earlier reported an injury.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that hospitals recorded seven deaths and received 15 wounded people in the previous 24 hours.

Six people were killed by Israel over that period while one died from injuries caused by an earlier attack, the ministry said.