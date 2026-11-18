Incident comes 10 days after another boat capsized in Senegalese waters, killing 43 migrants.

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A small boat carrying migrants and refugees has capsized off the coast of Yenne in western Senegal, killing at least one person.

Local officials told the AFP news agency that the pirogue-type flat-bottomed boat struck a rocky area and washed ashore overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday.

A survivor of the shipwreck who was questioned by the gendarmerie said that there were about 100 people on board the boat, including five women, according to a local elected official.

Yenne Mayor Massamba Mbengue and local firefighters said that one body was recovered, while two other local sources put the body count at two.

Oumar Sow, a representative of the village chief, said that the incident “occurred around 2:00am [02:00 GMT]. Cries could be heard coming from the pirogue that were audible even from the beach”.

Smugglers

The boat washed up on the beach in a dilapidated state, according to eyewitnesses.

A gendarmerie commander sorted items that were found on the boat, including water sachets and personal belongings.

Eight identity documents, several mobile phones and a school enrolment document belonging to a high school student from Kabrousse, in Senegal’s south, were also discovered, according to the local official.

The official said Yenne has become a migration embarkation point, with smugglers coming to the village to recruit boat pilots.

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The latest incident comes just 10 days after a shipwreck off the coast of the northwestern town of Thieppe killed 43 people, in one of the deadliest migration disasters in Senegal’s history.

Human rights group Action for Human Rights and Friendship (ADHA) in Senegal called on the government to conduct a parliamentary inquiry into the tragedy.

In a statement released at the time, ADHA denounced a “lack of lasting results” to reduce migrant deaths at sea.

Record numbers reach Spain

Spain declared a migration emergency in the Canary Islands on November 10 after the arrival of more than 9,000 people in its Atlantic Ocean territory since the start of November.

Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service said it had rescued 1,488 migrants aboard 14 dinghies, most of whom arrived on El Hierro in the Canary Islands from West Africa on November 14.

That broke the record of 1,461 people rescued six years earlier in November 2020.

Most migrants arriving in El Hierro depart from West Africa, often from Senegal, hoping to reach mainland Europe.

Last month, Spain deported more than a dozen of the 80,000 people who entered its North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco over 48 hours in late July.

At least 100 people died during the mass crossing into the autonomous city, which covers just 18.5 square kilometres (7.1sq miles) and has a population of about 80,000.