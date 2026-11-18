Democrat Mary Peltola has defeated incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan in the race for the Senate seat in Alaska, delivering a final blow for Republicans in a midterms election rout, following a race that had drawn accusations of cheating.

The race had attracted national attention following an investigation revealing that aides to Peltola had recruited another man named Dan Sullivan to run for office with the goal of siphoning votes from the Republican incumbent.

Peltola has denied any knowledge of the decoy candidate plot.

Sullivan had pledged to accept the election outcome days after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit seeking to decertify the results if the Republican incumbent loses.

More to come…