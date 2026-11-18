Rideshare driver Mohamed Yusuf is in a critical condition after he was allegedly assaulted by a passenger.

A 25-year-old man has been charged in Minnesota with attempted murder and carjacking after an attack on a Somali-American Uber driver that prosecutors describe as “incredibly brutal”.

Mohamed Yusuf suffered broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding after being strangled with a seatbelt and run over by his own car in the city of Hopkins early on Saturday, according to court documents. His family said he was in a coma.

“It was an incredibly brutal attack,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said on Tuesday.

She said her office had charged Samit Apurva Patel with one count of second-degree attempted murder and one count of first-degree carjacking for the assault on Yusuf on November 14. Patel was taken into custody on Saturday.

Yusuf’s family claimed the attack was driven by hate, while civil rights advocates demanded a hate crime investigation.

Prosecutors said the evidence could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Patel’s behaviour was motivated by bias, though that “does not diminish the pain that the family and the Somali community is feeling right now”, Moriarty said.

The court filing said Yusuf was on the phone with his brother, who is also an Uber driver, when Yusuf picked up the passenger just before 1am on Saturday. His brother allegedly heard the passenger tell Yusuf that he did not like the name Mohamed.

“He was apparently pulled out of the car and was standing there when Patel drove over him and might have circled back and driven over him again,” Moriarty said.

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Uber ‘horrified’

Patel’s parents called police for a wellness check after he arrived home appearing intoxicated and “exhibiting signs of emotional distress and belligerent behavior”, according to the court filing.

When the officers arrived, they found Yusuf’s car in the driveway with the exterior and driver’s seatbelt damaged. The phone call with Yusuf’s brother was still active through the car’s system, court records show.

Officers said Patel told them he had been drinking and “admitted he took an Uber home, but he claimed not to know where his Uber driver was”, the filing says.

Officers found Yusuf in a patch of burs in a ditch off the side of the road using location data from his smartwatch and a drone with thermal imaging.

Uber said in a statement that it was horrified by the attack, that it has been in touch with the driver’s family and has banned the rider from the platform.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about rhetoric against Somali Americans by US President Donald Trump and his allies, and condemned his immigration crackdown in Minnesota.

US rights advocates have also noted rising Islamophobia over the past two-plus decades following the September 11, 2001, attacks, and more recently due to anti-immigration policies, rising white supremacy movements and the fallout from Israel’s war on Gaza.