Iranian attacks on the Gulf countries draw condemnation from across the region.

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Iran has launched new attacks on its Gulf neighbours, targeting an airbase used by the United States military in Kuwait and carrying out several attacks on Bahrain after the US bombed Iran’s Qeshm Island.

Kuwait said it activated its air defences to counter drone strikes – the first since early September – and Bahrain said it fended off an Iranian attack early on Wednesday, a day after the US attacked a missile launch site on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US said it carried out the strike in response to an Iranian attack on a US radar installation in Bahrain earlier on Tuesday.

Bahrain, which hosts the US Navy’s 5th Fleet, has experienced four Iranian attacks in six days, ending a weeks-long respite in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran said its recent attacks were in response to US drone surveillance operations and an attack on Iranian communications towers.

The uptick in fighting raises the risk of a wider escalation towards the resumption of all-out conflict nearly nine months into the war, and complicates negotiations for a diplomatic solution, which have stagnated despite intensified mediation efforts from Qatar.

Gulf and Arab condemnation

The Iranian attacks on the Gulf countries have drawn condemnation from across the region.

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Iranian attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain “in the strongest terms” and denounced an attack on a tanker belonging to the United Arab Emirates.

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The ministry said the kingdom rejects Iran’s disruption of shipping routes and urged a negotiated solution.

Arab League chief Nabil Fahmy said the repeated attacks on Arab countries reveal “a continuous escalation pattern that threatens to widen the circle of confrontation”. He also condemned the targeting of a ship belonging to the UAE’s national oil company, ADNOC, as it crossed the Strait of Hormuz.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s secretary-general, held Iran “responsible for this escalation and its repercussions on regional security”.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry called the attacks “a dangerous escalation” that risks undermining diplomatic efforts. Kuwait and the UAE also condemned them.

Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry described the drone attacks as flagrant violations of its sovereignty and a direct threat to its security, Al Jazeera’s Zein Basravi reported from Doha.

Basravi also said Qatar’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Majed al-Ansari, warned that continued escalation without restraint from both the US and Iran makes a negotiated solution, or even continued dialogue, harder.

Meanwhile, Iran’s army chief, Major-General Amir Hatami, said the armed forces were “monitoring the enemy’s movements” after a third US aircraft carrier arrived in the Middle East, the Fars news agency reported.

He said Iran’s response to any misstep by the US and its “backers” would be “even more crushing”.