An Israeli court has extended the detention of Hussam Abu Safia, the director of Gaza’s Kamal Adwan Hospital, who remains held without charge amid repeated calls for his release.

Abu Safia’s lawyer said that a court in Beersheba decided on Wednesday to extend the physician’s detention for a further six months, according to Abu Safia’s account on X.

The court said that Abu Safia “poses a threat to the State of Israel”, his lawyer reported.

“Dr Hussam questioned why his detention order was being renewed once again, expressing that he is being punished for fulfilling his humanitarian mission and professional duty as a doctor at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza,” the social media post added.

The Israeli army detained Abu Safia in December 2024, along with other staff members and patients, during a raid on the hospital in northern Gaza.

International agencies and rights groups have called for the physician’s release on multiple occasions, highlighting reports that he is being subjected to abuse in detention.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in July that Israel “must immediately release Dr Abu Safiya, or promptly charge him with a recognizable criminal offence and grant him a fair trial”.

OHCHR added that it received information indicating Abu Safia “has been subjected to torture and other ill-treatment, including prolonged solitary confinement, repeated severe assaults resulting in grave injuries, and denial of medical care”.

Physicians for Human Rights Israel (PHRI) said last week it had obtained an independent medical review of Abu Safia’s records showing a significant loss of weight, a drop in haemoglobin levels and chest pain that was not properly investigated.

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“Not only has he been deprived of his freedom without trial, but he is also being denied his basic right to an independent medical examination,” PHRI’s Naji Abbas said.

Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking the release of 14 doctors, including hospital directors and specialists in essential medical fields, who are being held in Israeli prisons without being charged or brought to trial.

PHRI argued that the prolonged arbitrary detentions – in some cases for more than two years – constitute a violation of their individual rights and further undermine Gaza’s healthcare system, which faces a severe shortage of medical professionals.