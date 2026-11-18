After their midterm win, Democrats will lead the House from January 3. Here’s how its speaker and leaders are chosen.

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House Democrats will vote on Wednesday to choose their leaders for the new Congress, with Hakeem Jeffries expected to win the party’s nomination for speaker. He faces no declared challenger.

If he wins the full House vote on January 3, the New York Democrat, who succeeded Nancy Pelosi as his party’s House leader in 2023, would become the first Black speaker in United States history.

His path is clear after Democrats won control of the House in the November 3 midterm elections, ending two years of Republican control under President Donald Trump. As of Wednesday, Democrats have won 257 of the House’s 435 seats and Republicans have won 171, with seven races still to be called, according to The Associated Press news agency.

In this visual guide, Al Jazeera explains the roles of the speaker, majority and minority leaders and whips, how the speaker is elected, and what happens on January 3, when power changes hands.

Who runs the House of Representatives?

The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, has 435 members elected every two years. It passes laws with the Senate and controls government spending.

Each party chooses its own leaders. As the new majority, Democrats will hold the speaker’s chair and the majority posts, and Republicans will take the minority roles. The main jobs are:

Speaker: runs the House and decides which bills get a vote. Second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president.

runs the House and decides which bills get a vote. Second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president. Majority leader: sets the House agenda and steers the majority party’s bills.

sets the House agenda and steers the majority party’s bills. Minority leader: leads the opposition party in the House.

leads the opposition party in the House. Whips: count votes and keep each party’s members in line.

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On November 10, Republicans chose Jim Jordan of Ohio as minority leader and Tom Emmer of Minnesota as minority whip. The outgoing speaker, Mike Johnson, did not run.

On Wednesday, Democrats will also vote on the rest of their leadership team. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts is running for majority leader, which would make her the first woman to hold the post, and Pete Aguilar of California is running for majority whip.

Senate Democrats face a contested race. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland is challenging Chuck Schumer, the party’s leader in the Senate since 2017, in a vote in early December.

How is a speaker chosen?

Choosing a speaker takes two votes.

First, each party picks its candidate in a secret ballot behind closed doors. Winning that vote makes a candidate the party’s nominee, not yet the speaker.

Then, on January 3, the full House votes, with each member saying aloud the name of their preferred candidate.

To win, a candidate needs a majority of the votes cast for a named person, which is 218 if all 435 members vote. Members who vote “present” or are absent lower that number.

If no one reaches a majority, the House votes again until someone does. Until then, it cannot swear in members or pass laws.

Most speakers win on the first ballot, but not all. In January 2023, Republican Kevin McCarthy needed 15 ballots over four days to win the job, the first time in a century that a speaker election had gone to a second ballot.

In October 2023, McCarthy also became the first speaker removed by a House vote, leaving the chamber without a speaker for three weeks.

With a large majority behind him, Jeffries is unlikely to face such a fight. Some progressives, particularly newly elected members, have withheld their support, seeking commitments on halting US military aid to Israel and on campaign finance reform. But no one has stepped forward to run against him. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, whose petition on the party’s agenda sparked talk of a challenge, said on Monday she would not run.

Jeffries has called for a recorded vote rather than approval by acclamation, a move that will put any opposition within his party on record.

What happens on January 3?

At noon (17:00 GMT) on January 3, the old Congress ends and the new one begins.

In the House chamber, in the south wing of the US Capitol, the speaker vote comes first. Once the winner is sworn in, the new speaker swears in every member at once. The House then sets its rules for the next two years, and each party’s leaders take up their posts.

In the Senate chamber, in the Capitol’s north wing, Vice President JD Vance swears in the newly elected senators. The Senate also chooses a president pro tempore, usually the majority’s most senior senator, to preside in the vice president’s absence.

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The handover begins a period of divided government: a Republican president and a Democratic Congress.

Democrats will be able to block Trump’s agenda and investigate his administration. Trump can veto their bills, and overriding a veto requires a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

The date is set by the Constitution, though Congress can change it by law. In 2027, January 3 falls on a Sunday.