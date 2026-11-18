Houthis advance towards Aden as Saudi-led coalition conducts precision strikes on key military targets in Yemen.

Saudi-led coalition forces have carried out a “precision operation” in Yemen against 60 Houthi military targets and destroyed tunnels used by the armed group as workshops and storage for ballistic missiles, according to the coalition’s spokesman.

Turki al-Maliki said on Wednesday morning that the strikes came in the governorates of Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada on Tuesday during an advance by the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah (Arabic for Supporters of God), towards the southern city of Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

In recent days, the Yemeni army and forces loyal to it withdrew from Dhubab airport and territory around the Bab-al-Mandeb strait, the strategic maritime chokepoint in western Taiz governorate, to defend Aden.

Elsewhere in Yemen, fighting resumed between the government forces and the Houthis in Tur al-Bahah in Lahij province.

Al Jazeera’s Hadeel al-Yamani, who is in Taiz, said “on the ground, fierce battles have been taking place between government forces and the Houthi group”.

“Local authorities accuse the Houthi group of shelling civilians and residential neighbourhoods,” al-Yamani said.

“These villages in Jabal Sabr are under a complete siege. There are urgent appeals for safe corridors to be opened for civilians, and daily sniper attacks [are] targeting civilians. People are being killed and injured, primarily children and women,” al-Yamani added.

Houthis accused of blocking medical supplies into Taiz

Taiz authorities accused Houthis of establishing checkpoints to impose levies on civilians and confiscating shipments of medicines and medical supplies that lacked licences from Yemen’s Houthi-controlled capital, Sanaa.

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In a statement published on Monday, Taiz’s Public Health and Population Office condemned the Houthis, saying “this escalatory move constitutes a direct assault on pharmaceutical security and a violation of the human right to access medicine and medical treatment”.

Taiz officials called on the United Nations to intervene, adding that Houthis were blocking the entry of medical supplies coming from Aden to Taiz, intensifying the ongoing siege and endangering “the lives of thousands of patients whose continued treatment” is at risk.

Meanwhile, the Saudi-led coalition said it intercepted two cruise missiles launched by Houthis towards the capital, Riyadh, on Wednesday. The attacks are the latest in weeks of strikes by the Yemeni armed group targeting Saudi military, civilian and oil infrastructure.

The Houthis’ military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the group targeted oil pumping stations near Riyadh and a radar installation in southern Saudi Arabia.

Saudi authorities have so far not responded to the claims.

Alerts were sounded in the Saudi cities of Jizan, Najran and Khamis Mushait on Wednesday before the danger passed.