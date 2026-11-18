The New York congressman was nominated after Democrats gained control of Congress in the midterm elections.

Washington, DC, USA – Hakeem Jeffries has become the first Black lawmaker officially nominated for Speaker of the United States’ House of Representatives, marking a milestone in the country’s political history.

In a closed-door vote in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, the 56-year-old New York congressman secured his party’s nomination, just weeks after Democrats scored sweeping victories in the midterm elections, reclaiming control of both chambers of the US Congress.

Before the vote, Jeffries confirmed plans to force members of his party to take a recorded vote amid growing dissent among progressives over his leadership.

Some of those members, most of whom were newly elected earlier this month, declined to say whether they would support Jeffries, with several saying they wanted a leader who would support bold, populist policies they had campaigned on.

One of the most vocal holdouts, Congressman-elect Don Leonard of Ohio, refused to commit to Jeffries unless he received guarantees on some progressive priorities, including halting US military aid to Israel and reforming campaign finance standards set by the Supreme Court case Citizens United.

“Unless Speaker Jeffries is willing to commit to enforcing our nation’s laws like the Leahy Law against Israeli genocide in Gaza, unless the speaker is willing to get to the heart of this crisis which is Citizens United, he will not have my vote,” the Ohio Democrat said in a video posted to social media.

Jeffries has received pushback within some Democratic circles over his record on Israel and ties to pro-Israel lobbying groups, like AIPAC. During an interview with the Atlantic on Tuesday, the Democratic lawmaker addressed some of that criticism, calling for “dramatic change” in the Middle East and a two-state solution.

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Despite some opposition in Wednesday’s vote, Jeffries received overwhelming support from the US House Democratic Caucus, with 251 members voting to back his candidacy. Only 11 members opposed.

Just before Wednesday’s vote, Jeffries took to social media to post a Bible verse from the book of Corinthians reading,” For we walk by faith, not by sight”.

In 2023, Jeffries was put forward by Democrats as their pick to succeed former US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by his fellow Republicans in favor of the chamber’s current speaker, Mike Johnson. Wednesday’s vote, however, means Jeffries has now been formally nominated by members of his party.

Jeffries is now poised to replace Johnson as speaker when the new Congress is sworn in on January 3.