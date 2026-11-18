An analysis of autopsy records and photos suggests the US sex offender was murdered in 2019, an expert says.

Share Epstein’s death more likely homicide than suicide, forensic expert says on social media

A forensic expert has analysed autopsy records and photos that he believes suggest US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered rather than died by suicide.

Following a years-long investigation, Michael Freeman, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Forensic and Legal Medicine, told the CBS News broadcaster that he had concluded that Epstein was strangled, most likely from behind, while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019.

“The injuries that were documented by the medical examiner were not consistent with the suicidal hanging,” Freeman said on Monday.

“If you put it all together, it is most consistent with a homicidal strangulation from behind using a narrow knotted fabric ligature,” he added.

Epstein was found hanging in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on August 10, 2019. An autopsy concluded that he had taken his own life.

His death has long been the subject of conspiracy theories, with some claiming he was killed over fears he would provide damning evidence linking prominent public figures to cases of sexual abuse, rape and paedophilia.

Security cameras outside Epstein’s cell were not working on the day of his death. A 2023 Department of Justice report concluded that the facility had longstanding problems with its cameras.

Epstein’s brother, Mark, has called for a new investigation following Freeman’s comments. Freeman argued on Monday that the evidence suggests Epstein was strangled with a ligature, which was then used to suspend his body from a bunk bed.

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The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said it “stands by its determination”.