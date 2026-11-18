Trump told Philippine President Marcos he knew his ‘parents very well’.

US President Donald Trump reunited with longtime friend Imelda Marcos, the widow of an ousted dictator and mother of the incumbent Philippine president, Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Trump got to know the Philippine first couple while partying in New York decades ago.

Wednesday’s brief encounter happened at Manila’s Malacanang presidential palace, where Trump was received with a red-carpet welcome and full military honours.

On Tuesday evening, before a speech to Asian leaders, Trump praised Marcos and his parents, saying, “I just don’t wanna date myself, but I knew your parents very well,” adding that Marcos Jr had “good genetics”.

Imelda Marcos now 97, was known for her lavish lifestyle and vast collection of expensive shoes accumulated while her husband, Ferdinand Marcos, was in power as president for more than 20 years, at a time when many Filipinos lived in poverty-stricken conditions.

Since Marcos was ousted in the 1986 “people power” revolution, Imelda has faced several charges of embezzlement, corruption and tax evasion.

Once seated inside the sprawling palace for their meeting, Trump told Marcos their countries’ people have a lot in common and stressed “architectural tastes”.

“I love what you’ve done here,” Trump said, referring to the palace. “You’ve done a fantastic job.”

Marcos said he sent Trump a delivery from Jollibee, the Philippines’ biggest homegrown fast-food chain, so he could have a “taste of Manila” during his short stay in the capital.

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Trump arrived in Manila on Tuesday night to join leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at their annual summit meetings.

On Wednesday, Trump shook hands and exchanged greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin before a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China.