A weeks-long operation was behind two waves of strikes using long-range missiles and drones developed in Ukraine.

Share ‘Crimea is turning into an island’: How Ukraine hit Putin’s prized bridge on social media

It was a symbolic blow for Moscow and a sign of Kyiv’s growing tactical and technological prowess.

The Ukrainian military had worked for weeks to knock out Russian air defence systems, radars and drone jamming equipment guarding the only bridge that links southern Russia to Crimea.

On Tuesday, it launched two precision attacks on the crossing with heavy drones and cruise missiles. One of the bridge’s arches collapsed, blocking the movement of cars and limiting the movement of trains to one track, while about 200 metres (660 feet) of the tarmac was heavily damaged and submerged.

“Logistically speaking, Crimea is turning into an island,” Kyiv-based analyst Igar Tyshkevych told Al Jazeera.

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, drones developed by Kyiv hit the bridge at night, while Ukrainian Neptune missiles were among the weapons that targeted the rail section. Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles were also involved in the operation, he said.

Netherlands-based company Destinus told the Reuters news agency that seven of its Ruta cruise missiles hit the bridge during the multistage operation.

The arch fell into the deepest part of the Kerch Strait, preventing the passage of freighters bringing grain and steel from southwestern Russia or occupied Ukrainian regions.

The blockade will further deprive Russian farmers of the ability to ship their grain to the Black Sea and beyond, including the Mediterranean – and could lead to an increase in global grain prices.

But many in Ukraine are adamant that the Kremlin is deaf to the woes of Russian farmers and businessmen.

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Russian President Vladimir Putin “doesn’t care about their pockets”, Taras, a drone pilot in eastern Ukraine, told Al Jazeera. “No matter how much their economy is destroyed, he knows they’ll keep mum and suffer through.”

“Putin’s biggest problem is that he still can’t fathom how technologically advanced we have become,” Taras said, withholding his last name in accordance with wartime protocol.

Zelenskyy called the sting “unprecedented” and its execution “flawless”.

The Kremlin accused the “neo-Nazi junta” in Kyiv of escalating the war.

“The Kyiv regime keeps striking civilian targets,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that the bridge will be restored and will be even better than before,” he said the next day, adding that Moscow is determined to “continue the hostilities”.

Putin’s prized bridge

The Crimean bridge embodies the crowning achievement of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s leadership – the Black Sea peninsula’s “return” to Russia in 2014.

The 19km (12 mile) double-arched lacework of steel and concrete cost $3.8bn and opened in 2018, four years after Crimea’s annexation.

The bridge links Crimea to Russia by straddling the Kerch Strait that divides the Sea of Azov from the Black Sea. Kyiv has long denounced its construction as “illegal”.

Each arch is 227 metres (745 feet) long and weighs thousands of tonnes. They were assembled, welded and painted with anti-corrosion coating onshore, before crews operating giant, floating construction cranes installed them on top of the bridge.

Only the Syvash, a labyrinth of lagoons, salt marshes and wetlands known as the Rotten Sea, divides Crimea from southern Ukraine. Just three strips of land were wide and firm enough for the road and rail link that has become a symbol of Russia’s hold over Crimea.

The bridge also served as a major transport hub for millions of tourists and tens of thousands of Russian troops who invaded southern Ukraine in 2022.

The attack coincided with Putin’s trip to Shenzhen in southern China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, where he is due to hold a three-way meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and United States President Donald Trump.

The destruction of the arch has gone unreported in Russian media, which described the damage as “insignificant”, causing “temporarily delayed trains”.

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While many Ukrainians have celebrated the operation and posted viral memes of the attack, foreign observers offer a more sober analysis.

“There’s been practically no movement [of military personnel or supplies along the bridge] for a year, only occasional gas trucks in columns,” Nikolay Mitrokhin, a researcher at Germany’s Bremen University, told Al Jazeera.

He said Zelenskyy should have commissioned more mid-range drones to block roads in occupied Ukrainian regions along the Sea of Azov, where Russian supply trucks still move at “relatively low risk”. Instead, Mitrokhin explained, resources were focused on the Kerch Bridge because Zelenskyy was fixated on destroying it.

“In the military sense, the [attack] was counterproductive,” he said.

Russia strikes back

Russia has been attacking bridges in Ukraine, with equally devastating results.

On Tuesday, Russian drones and missiles damaged two of the five bridges across the Dnipro River that divides the Ukrainian capital.

Previous attacks on the crossings paralysed road and subway traffic, and Kyiv residents now spend hours in huge traffic jams.

Bridges in four more Ukrainian regions have also been damaged or destroyed in recent Russian strikes.

The attacks are part of Moscow’s new strategy to destroy the pillars of the Ukrainian economy, according to Kyiv-based analyst Aleksey Kushch.

“While in the past, mostly the sites of infrastructure, logistics [and] energy generation were on the strike list, these days the list of targets has extended to include hypermarket chains, mining companies, processing plants and many more sites,” he told Al Jazeera.

The aim of the military campaign is to create an “empty economic space” that would decimate Ukraine’s gross domestic product (GDP), the number of jobs and the amount of tax revenue, he said.