Tehran may eventually decide that ‘escalating confrontation’ is preferable to the status quo, says analyst Hamidreza Azizi.

For months, Iran and the United States have been weighing a return to outright war over persevering towards a negotiated peace. But they appear to have settled on something in between.

While largely stopping short of full-blown military confrontation since July, when a June Memorandum of Understanding between the two sides fell apart, the two countries have instead intermittently traded attacks while using what economic levers they have to inflict as much pain as possible on the other side. Both have maintained blockades in and around the Strait of Hormuz, once the conduit for one-fifth of the world’s oil and natural gas supplies.

In recent days, Iran says it has targeted US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait, while the US has carried out an air strike on Iran’s Qeshm island on Tuesday.

Iran has, meanwhile, continued to target ships it says have not followed its rules for passing through the critical Hormuz strait, as the US stands firm on its economic sanctions and naval blockade of Iran’s ports.

The result, if not precisely a frozen conflict, is certainly demonstrating a pattern of limited confrontation that could carry on for months without escalating into all-out war, analysts say. But sustaining this status quo would mean absorbing mounting economic and political costs that could eventually prove untenable for either side, but especially for Iran, they say.

“The two sides have very different calculations about the costs of prolonging the confrontation,” Hamidreza Azizi, senior Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group, told Al Jazeera. “As economic pressure mounts, Iran may become increasingly willing to take military risks to break the deadlock.”

Iran rejects ‘no war, no peace’ limbo

US President Donald Trump’s administration has appeared to shift gears on Iran following the ruling Republicans’ crushing defeat by the opposition Democratic Party in this month’s midterm elections, which both Trump and his Vice President JD Vance have acknowledged the deeply unpopular Iran war was partly to blame for.

Advertisement

Last week, Trump said the war was “effectively over” militarily, though he also warned that he “would not hesitate” to resume strikes if diplomacy failed.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio has suggested the US is pursuing economic pressure rather than military pressure.

“We don’t need to conduct military strikes if we’re achieving the same objective through economic means and economic pressure,” Rubio said last week. “The economic pressure on Iran is going to get even worse.”

But this plan to maintain an uneasy standoff with Iran while avoiding a return to full-blown war may not sit well in Tehran, where Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has told officials to end the state of “neither war nor peace”.

“We will not remain in a state of ‘neither war nor peace,” Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran’s parliament speaker and top negotiator, told parliament on Sunday. “It makes absolutely no difference to us whether the United States wants negotiations or war.”’

‘Oil price floor’

The economic pain of a frozen conflict would be extensive for Iran, the Gulf and the global economy, analysts say.

Iran’s disruptions to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz have already triggered some of the most dramatic fluctuations in the oil price in years.

In late October, Brent crude, the world’s crude oil benchmark, was trading at $117 per barrel, its highest price since April when it reached a four-year high. The price, which was about $72 just before the war began, has since fallen back to $92 per barrel as vessels brave the Strait of Hormuz, despite an uptick in attacks. But that is still 30 percent higher than before the war.

Petrol and diesel prices in the US have trended similarly. The current average for petrol is $3.80 per gallon (3.8 litres), the lowest since March, but that is still a far cry from the pre-war average of $2.98, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

The average price for diesel stands at just over $5.93 per gallon as of November 17, 2026, according to the US Energy Information Administration. That compares with $3.72 in February before the war began, and has taken a particular toll on farmers and truckers in the US – many of whom form the backbone of Trump’s MAGA support base.

Ron Bousso, a columnist who analyses global energy markets for Reuters, said he estimates that a drawn-out, low-grade conflict between the US and Iran could “put a floor under oil prices” and force Gulf oil exporters to keep contending with massive freight and insurance costs.

Advertisement

The danger, he wrote for Reuters last week, “⁠is not simply another dramatic surge in oil prices caused by renewed war. It is that the Middle East settles into something more durable and more insidious: a conflict intense enough to keep shipping dangerous, insurance expensive and energy infrastructure vulnerable, but contained enough for the world to learn to live with it.”

Such a scenario would mean longer-term economic strain on many of the US’s Gulf allies, while, according to Bousso, global energy disruption becomes the “new normal”.

‘Iran’s population is suffering’

The economic toll on Iran could be even more severe, however.

Week after week, the US has introduced more sanctions against not only Iranian entities, but entities it says are trading with or connected to Iran, further isolating the country from the outside world. Meanwhile, the US naval blockade has made it increasingly difficult for Iran to export its oil.

As a result, Iran’s government has continuously prioritised “short-term survival” over much-needed sustainable investment at a time when its economy is shrinking and its people are dealing with one of the world’s highest inflation rates, Mohammad Farzanegan, professor of Middle East economics at the interdisciplinary Center for Near and Middle Eastern Studies, told Al Jazeera.

Iran’s falling oil revenues, he said, “have introduced significant pressure on the government budget, increasing the need to raise taxes, reduce subsidies, especially on energy products, and plan painful economic reforms”.

“All these developments have amplified the feeling of deprivation among the population, especially the youth,” Farzanegan added.

Rouzbeh Parsi, an Iran analyst and affiliated researcher at Lund University’s Department of History and Human Rights Studies, agreed that “Iran’s population is suffering tremendously”, saying “they bear the brunt of this economic war”.

“While this is not sustainable, long term the question is, if it can hold until Trump leaves office,” Parsi told Al Jazeera.

‘Fragile conditions’

The economic pressure on Iran also risks triggering political upheaval, according to Azizi and Farzanegan.

“The [Iranian] leadership is particularly concerned about the possibility of renewed domestic unrest at a time when it is confronting the United States externally,” said Azizi. “Allowing the current situation to continue indefinitely could gradually weaken the economy, increase domestic instability and undermine the government’s position.”

Farzanegan said that any new major shock, such as a natural or human-made disaster, “could ignite a new round of violent protests”.

How long Iran can maintain the status quo hinges on the extent to which it can find ways to bypass the blockade, secure alternative trade partners and tame corruption and domestic economic grievances, he said. “It is unclear how long the government can maintain stability inside Iran under such fragile economic conditions,” he added.

Will the US or Iran deliberately escalate?

There are political costs to a drawn-out conflict for the US, too.

Advertisement

For one, it goes against one of Trump’s core campaign pledges – no new foreign wars. Maintaining the status quo keeps alive a conflict that more than 70 percent of Americans say they want to end, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll on November 9.

“There is also the question of credibility,” said Azizi. “The United States has demonstrated its overwhelming military superiority, but it has so far been unable to compel Iran to abandon its control over the strait or accept Washington’s terms. The longer this situation continues, the more difficult it becomes to explain what the American strategy is ultimately supposed to achieve.”

As a result, analysts say, there are reasons that both Iran and the US could choose to escalate, triggering a return to war.

Iran’s government, said Azizi, “may eventually conclude that deliberately escalating the confrontation is preferable to allowing its economic and strategic position to deteriorate further”.

Trump’s blistering midterm election defeat, on the other hand, has “removed the last consideration we all thought would hold him back from a full-scale war”, said Parsi.

Trump still has the option of letting sanctions run their course, he added, but if he comes to believe that another military attack “will spell the end of the Islamic republic, or simply wants revenge, this ‘not-peace’ could easily become a full war”.