The US-led board has decried continued fighting in Gaza and delays in implementing the terms of a 2025 ceasefire deal.

The United States-backed Board of Peace has delivered a grim assessment to the United Nations Security Council, warning diplomats of conditions that threaten the year-old truce in war-torn Gaza.

In its latest report, submitted on Tuesday, the board cautioned that, without immediate steps to implement the 2025 ceasefire deal, the truce between Israel and Hamas may be on the brink of collapse.

“The distance between what has been agreed and what is happening on the ground nonetheless remains the principal risk to the process,” the report said, which The Associated Press obtained.

The Board of Peace was created in 2025, at US President Donald Trump’s behest, to oversee the ceasefire deal and reconstruction in Gaza.

Since October 2023, the narrow coastal territory has been the target of a genocidal war carried out by Israel, which has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians.

‘Cannot be sustained indefinitely’

In recent weeks, Israel has continued to carry out deadly air strikes, and its ongoing restrictions have prevented the delivery of life-saving aid into Gaza ahead of the winter season.

“Restrictions imposed by Israel on the entry of supplies and equipment, compounded by funding shortfalls, continued to impede preparedness and response efforts,” the board said in its report.

According to the board, the widespread devastation in Gaza has left Palestinians facing “another winter in tents and rubble”.

Trump first proposed the Board of Peace in September 2025, saying it would stabilise Gaza and ensure lasting peace.

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The board’s mission was laid out in a 20-point Gaza peace plan, as well as the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The ceasefire formally began on October 10, 2025, though attacks have continued since.

The plan envisioned steps for each side to take that could eventually create a “credible pathway” to Palestinian statehood.

But in Tuesday’s report, the board said Israel and Hamas have fallen far short of their commitments in the ceasefire deal.

“A ceasefire that delivers nothing visible cannot be sustained indefinitely,” the report said. “Should it collapse, there would be no road map to return to, no administration to deploy and no enabling environment to rebuild.”

The board also noted that Israel has blocked the technocratic civil administration body created to run Gaza on an interim basis.

“The absence of decisions by the government of Israel on the necessary conditions and arrangements for the training, deployment and return of civilian police to Gaza continues to impede full implementation of the Comprehensive Plan,” the report said.

“The Board of Peace calls on the government of Israel to take these decisions without delay.”

To break the deadlock, the board called on the UN Security Council to press both sides to fulfil their agreements.

“Neither party may treat the other’s delay as license for its own inaction, and together these obligations are the only route to Israeli withdrawal and reconstruction at scale,” the report said.

It also added that the outcome must establish a credible path towards Palestinian statehood and self-determination, warning that no unilateral actions should be permitted to derail that ultimate goal.