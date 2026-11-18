Thai authorities race to provide safe water to villagers after arsenic from Myanmar mines contaminates Mekong River.

Thai government authorities have raced to provide clean water for more than 20,000 households in northern Thailand after unsafe levels of arsenic, linked to rare earth mining operations in Myanmar, were found in the water supply.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul late on Tuesday ordered government agencies to find alternative water sources and closely monitor tap water quality in the province of Chiang Rai, according to deputy government spokeswoman Lalida Persvivatana.

Tap water supplies to thousands of homes in 14 villages in Mae Sai district near the Myanmar border were suspended this month after officials found arsenic levels in the local waterworks to be 30 times over the safe limit.

Government authorities also found arsenic contamination in untreated water from the Sai River, a tributary of the Mekong River, at 25 times the limit for drinking water.

Authorities have deployed two trucks to supply residents with clean drinking water, while the government is also considering alternative river water sources.

Rare earth mining in Myanmar blamed

Researchers at Naresuan University said last week that chemical analysis and satellite modelling traced much of the arsenic-laden sediment in the Sai River to gold mining operations across the border in Myanmar.

A surge in rare earth mining in rebel-held pockets of Myanmar supplying Chinese processing plants is being blamed for toxic levels of heavy metals in Thai waterways, including the Mekong River.

Myanmar’s longrunning civil war enables unregulated exploitation of natural resources, including rare earth elements used in smartphones, wind turbines and electric vehicles.

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Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow raised the issue of what he said was a “dramatic” increase in pollution in the Sai River during a visit last week to Myanmar to meet government officials.

He blamed “wastewater from mining”, adding that it was an “urgent matter that needs urgent attention”.

The Thai government says it has also discussed the issue with Beijing, with researchers saying many of the mining operations in Myanmar are Chinese-run.

There are fears the pollution is being washed far down the Mekong River, a waterway supporting millions of people across several countries.

Thai officials said arsenic had been found in the urine of 17 out of 177 people tested in October in the northeastern province of Nong Khai, on the border with Laos.