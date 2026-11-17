The law targets the group’s financing and activities as renewed fighting threatens to derail efforts to end Yemen’s war.

Yemen’s parliament has unanimously approved a law designating the Houthis as a “terrorist organisation” and criminalising the group’s activities and financing, as fighting intensifies between the group and forces loyal to the internationally recognised government.

The vote, held over two sessions by videolink on Monday, comes seven years after the measure was first proposed. Parliament said it had deferred the bill, first tabled at a session in the city of Seiyun in April 2019, to give peace efforts a chance.

It noted that the Houthis, also known as Ansar Allah, had attacked government-held areas of Yemen and Saudi Arabia, and accused the Iranian-backed group of brushing aside “all options for peace”.

Yemen’s cabinet approved the draft law on October 11. The country’s National Defence Council had designated the Houthis a “terrorist” organisation by executive decision in October 2022. The United States also lists the group as a “terrorist” organisation, and Saudi Arabia treats it as one.

What does the law say?

According to the state-run Saba news agency, the legislation was formally submitted to Rashad al-Alimi, head of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, on Tuesday to be signed into law.

It runs to 55 articles and designates the group – including all of its political, military and civilian formations – “a terrorist organisation” and a “rebellious faction”.

It also toughens penalties for offences including seizing state authority, besieging cities, attacking civilians, laying landmines and attacking international shipping. Certain offences would carry the death penalty.

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The law also sets out procedures to identify, trace, freeze and confiscate assets linked to the group and its affiliated entities.

Renewed fighting

The vote comes amid months of renewed hostilities after several years of relative calm on Yemen’s front lines. In late June, the Houthis announced an escalation against government forces and Saudi Arabia, saying the move was aimed at lifting what the group describes as a “blockade”.

In early September, a Houthi ground offensive on the western coast gave the group control of parts of Taiz and Hodeidah governorates after government forces withdrew from the port city of Mocha and the strategic Bab al-Mandeb area.

Government forces launched an operation called “Dawn of Yemen” in early October to retake Houthi-held territory, including the capital, Sanaa. It initially made limited gains in recapturing territory lost on the Red Sea coast, but on Sunday, pro-government forces withdrew from those areas, allowing the Houthis to advance further.

Heavy fighting continues in Marib, al-Jawf and Lahij governorates, and the Houthis are pressing to take the city of Taiz, which the government and rights groups say is under a tight siege. The Houthis have also stepped up attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia, while the Saudi-led coalition says it is striking facilities that fund the group’s war effort.

The Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014. United Nations-sponsored talks and regional mediation have failed to end the war since then.

Implications for peace and aid

Ismail al-Suhaili, a political science professor and senior researcher at the Mokha Center for Strategic Studies, said the law marks a shift towards a tougher government position after the failure of peace efforts. Moving the designation from an executive decision to parliamentary legislation gives it wider legal force, he said.

He said it could complicate future negotiations by shifting their focus from power-sharing towards restoring state institutions, disarmament and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

Al-Suhaili warned that the law could put additional pressure on banks, traders and companies operating between government- and Houthi-controlled areas and deepen Yemen’s financial split. Donors and aid organisations could also become reluctant to work in Houthi-held areas, which could disrupt the delivery of essential supplies to civilians. The Houthis, he said, could respond with further military escalation or with countermeasures targeting government leaders.

Tawfiq al-Hamidi, head of the SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties, told Al Jazeera the law was “a late step” but provides a legal basis for holding those responsible for abuses to account and compensating victims.

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While the law narrows the space for political negotiations in favour of military action, al-Hamidi said, it does not entirely rule out a future settlement.