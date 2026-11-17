The latest operations followed a series of battlefield setbacks for government-aligned forces.

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Yemen’s army has said it carried out 661 attacks against Houthi positions across several fronts, killing or wounding 173 fighters, as government forces continue their military campaign amid Houthi territorial gains in the country’s southwest.

Military spokesperson Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili said on Monday that the operations, conducted as part of the ongoing “Dawn of Yemen” offensive, included 15 air strikes, 526 artillery attacks, 53 drone strikes and 67 rocket attacks.

In a statement on X, al-Nuzaili said the attacks had destroyed or damaged 71 military vehicles and pieces of equipment, as well as command-and-control centres, observation posts and fortifications.

He said government forces, backed by the Popular Resistance, were continuing to confront Houthi movements in the provinces of Taiz, Marib and al-Jawf, while operations were also under way on southern fronts.

The military said it would continue its offensive until it achieved its objectives, while taking precautions to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.

The latest operations followed a series of battlefield setbacks for government-aligned forces, which have withdrawn from strategic positions near the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and are repositioning to defend Aden, the temporary capital of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

Al Jazeera’s Yousef Mawry reported that the Houthis had cut off a key government supply route along the Red Sea coast, forcing troops to abandon several positions as concerns grew over a possible Houthi offensive towards Aden.

Parliament moves to outlaw Houthis

The military escalation coincided with a political development, as Yemen’s parliament unanimously approved a bill designating the Houthis a “terrorist organisation” and criminalising their activities, financing and supply of weapons.

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According to the state-run Saba news agency, the bill provides for prosecuting those involved in violations attributed to the group, freezing and confiscating affiliated assets, and imposing tougher penalties for offences, including attacks on civilians, planting landmines and targeting international shipping.

The legislation will now be submitted to Rashad al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, for enactment.

The latest developments come six weeks after government forces launched “Dawn of Yemen” on October 5, seeking to regain territory controlled by the Houthis, including the capital, Sanaa.