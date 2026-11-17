Share Who is behind Habibi UK, an X account that targeted critics of Israel? on social media

The anonymous X account Habibi UK branded opponents of Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza “racists”, “hate marchers” and “anti-Semites”, singling out politicians, broadcasters and campaigners for online attacks.

A six-month investigation by the British publication Byline Times has now identified the person behind the account as Benjamin Tait, a 61-year-old former United States Foreign Service officer who went on to run a British energy research company.

The news website and newspaper said that since the initial part of its investigation was published on Thursday, the account has stopped posting.

The account, which joined what was then Twitter in April 2015, used a coronation portrait of Queen Elizabeth I as its profile picture, gave its location as “The Realm” and quoted a line attributed to the monarch in its bio: “If thy heart fails thee, climb not at all.”

An analysis of nearly 300,000 X posts placed @habibi_uk at the centre of a network of 13 anonymous accounts. It found that Habibi UK had posted more than 42,000 times.

The investigation also documented campaigns against 12 public figures in Britain over 10 months. Among those targeted were former BBC presenter and professional footballer Gary Lineker, photographer and outgoing chairman of London’s Southbank Centre arts centre Misan Harriman, documentary filmmaker Louis Theroux, actor and television panellist Nadia Sawalha and Green Party leader Zack Polanski. All of them had spoken out against Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

Advertisement

Here is what we know:

Who is Benjamin Tait?

Tait, a British-American grandson of philosopher Bertrand Russell, graduated from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service in Washington, DC. According to his LinkedIn profile, which has now been taken down, Tait spent two years as a US Department of State officer overseas with experience in political-military diplomacy and “counterterrorism research”.

Tait and his wife ran Prospex Research for about three decades. It was a firm that produced energy market reports for clients, including banks, consultancies, government officials and law firms. Reuters, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones quoted Tait on energy markets. The company entered voluntary liquidation in September.

Tait was writing under the name Habibi by at least 2008 on Harry’s Place, a British political blog that began as a centre-left forum. His early posts focused on alleged “Islamist extremism”, including pieces about campaigner Ismail Patel and the Palestinian aid charity Interpal, according to the investigation.

What was Tait’s role in campaign against Jeremy Corbyn?

Before the United Kingdom’s 2019 general election, Tait was the sole director and controlling owner of MTCAE Ltd, according to Companies House records cited by the Byline Times. The company ran Mainstream, a campaign registered to spend money during the elections independently of a political party.

Mainstream was founded and chaired by Ian Austin, a former Labour MP who quit the party under Jeremy Corbyn and has served as Britain’s trade envoy to Israel under five prime ministers. Austin said the group was set up to oppose “extremism” on the far left and hard right. But the Byline Times found that the Facebook advertisements it examined all attacked the Labour Party, including one that portrayed Corbyn as a national security threat.

Electoral Commission returns showed the company spent £134,457 pounds ($171,715) on the campaign, including 6,880 pounds ($8,786) paid to Tait for overhead costs and administration. The returns listed no donor.

Who amplified Habibi UK’s posts?

In March 2021, a High Court official ordered Twitter to disclose details behind the account to Professor David Miller, who had brought a legal claim. The operator’s name remained out of the public record. Despite this, the account went on to gain influence, particularly after Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022.

Links between the account and the Labour Party establishment run deep, according to the investigation. Austin, who is connected to Tait via Mainstream, shared posts from Habibi UK at least 34 times. John Woodcock, a former Labour MP who sits in the House of Lords, amplified the account 32 times, according to the investigation. It also found that David Toube, general counsel at the Jewish Leadership Council, amplified its posts hundreds of times.

Advertisement

The Henry Jackson Society, a British foreign policy think tank, cited Habibi UK nine times in a 2022 report on Hindu-Muslim unrest in Leicester.