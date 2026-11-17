Whistleblower accuses the military of dismissing advanced security warnings of a drone strike that killed six US soldiers in Kuwait.

Washington, DC – An American soldier wounded in a deadly Iranian drone attack in Kuwait is accusing senior military officials of ignoring warnings and being ill-equipped ahead of launching the US-Israel war on Iran, according to a whistleblower complaint.

The complaint, obtained by Al Jazeera English on Tuesday, is tied to an Iranian one-way attack drone that evaded air defences at the outpost within the first 48 hours of the war. Six service members were killed, and dozens were injured, including the whistleblower. It remains the deadliest assault on US forces since the war commenced.

The 14-page letter, submitted on Friday to the House and Senate Armed Services committees, alleges that the army repeatedly brushed aside warnings that the Port of Shuaiba in Kuwait was vulnerable to drone attacks. Though the site was fortified, there was no roof.

“The drone threat to the port was raised directly to the commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command at least three times in the week before hostilities,” the complaint states.

“Each warning was dismissed.”

The soldier, who is not named, also alleges the installation had “no physician, no fixed aid station, and only one ambulance”, adding that at least one of those killed “could have survived” if there was adequate medical support on site.

The army says it has completed its investigation of the Port of Shuaiba attack but has not publicly released its findings.

In a news conference following the incident, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth described the drone as a “squirter” that “happened to hit a tactical operations centre that was fortified”.

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But senior military leaders have acknowledged that Iran’s Shahed attack drones, known to fly low and slow, have inflicted more damage on the battlefield than anticipated.

Tehran has repeatedly targeted US and allied assets with attack drones and ballistic missiles. As a result, more than 23 American service members have been killed.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.