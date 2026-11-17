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United States Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao has acknowledged that the Iran war is taxing the maritime service as bipartisan senators questioned him over extended ship deployments, dwindling weapons stockpiles, and resources being shifted away from the Asia-Pacific.

Testifying before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday at his confirmation hearing to lead the military branch, Cao faced sharp, bipartisan grilling over the mounting human and material costs of the US-Israel war on Iran, which is now deep into its ninth month.

“This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our navy,” Cao said, while insisting that joint military efforts have “really set China back on their heels”.

Cao, a retired US Navy captain and former Republican Party candidate for the Virginia Senate, has served as acting navy secretary since April 2026 after previously holding the under-secretary post.

The candidate, backed by US President Donald Trump, is now seeking US Senate confirmation for the permanent top civilian job.

The hearing comes amid burgeoning political fallout over the protracted quagmire with Iran, which recently saw a failed US House bid to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over his stewardship of the war.

Voter frustration over the war — and its economic sting — proved decisive in the November midterm elections, which were widely seen as a repudiation of the war and ultimately cost the Republicans control of both the House and the Senate.

The Democratic-controlled 120th Congress is scheduled to be sworn in on January 3, 2027.

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Heated Senate exchange

As the ranking Democrat on the committee, Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island questioned Cao during the nearly two-hour hearing, saying he was candidly troubled by his performance so far.

“I am concerned, frankly, about your leadership record as acting secretary,” said Reed, who called on the acting US Navy secretary to speak to Hegseth‘s ongoing and planned dismissals of numerous naval officers over the past year, pressing Cao on whether he would “defend the military leaders in the future from partisan meddling in their careers”.

Democratic lawmakers went on to criticise the US Navy for bypassing standard congressional notification after quietly relieving the entire leadership team — the commander, executive officer and command master chief — of the nuclear-powered attack submarine USS South Dakota following an October underwater collision with the seabed.

“We relieve commanding officers for everything from negligence to even just fraternisation or, you know, harassment,” Cao said, making the case against the US Navy’s traditional policy of publicly announcing the removal of commanders. “I want to make sure that we’re protecting their livelihood afterwards as well.”

His stated intent to safeguard individuals’ careers was promptly rebuked by Reed, who maintained that privacy does not justify shielding information from congressional oversight.

“The squadron commodore [of the USS South Dakota] felt that they did not live up to their honour, courage, and commitment ethos, and therefore, he relieved the commanding officer, the executive officer, and the command master chief,” Cao countered.

Cao’s record on sailor mental health comes under fire

The US Navy chief-nominee also faced intense questioning from lawmakers about low crew morale, severe supply shortages, and mental health strains aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln following its record-breaking 265-day deployment in the Pacific Ocean, South China Sea, Indian Ocean, and North Arabian Sea.

The vessel returned to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, in early October after the USS George Washington arrived on station to relieve it. Together with the USS George HW Bush and the newly arrived USS Theodore Roosevelt, the US is temporarily massing three carrier strike groups to bolster regional maritime security and tighten the months-long naval blockade against Iran.

Last week, Trump stated that further military strikes against Iran are “quite unlikely” and said the military component of the war was “effectively over” following discussions with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. He noted, however, that the US military remains “locked and loaded” if conditions change.

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During Tuesday’s hearing, Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Connecticut Democrat, argued that Cao was “failing these sailors and their families”, and noted that his “confrontation with them leaves me with the clear impression that you simply don’t care”.

Cao pushed back, declaring that he does not control the deployment lengths of US Navy ships that have crept steadily closer to a full year at sea — up from a standard of six to eight months during the US’s so-called “war on terror”.

“Sustained investment in our people will increase readiness, improve retention and recruitment, and enable our ability to support national objectives,” said Cao.

When asked about suicide attempts aboard the ships, Cao told Blumenthal that what he saw “as eight suicide attempts, I see as eight suicide mitigations”.

Cao faces a rare waiver hurdle for the top spot

In his opening statement, Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Roger Wicker expressed support for Cao’s nomination to lead the US Navy, noting that while the service faces significant challenges during a particularly volatile time, it also has major opportunities.

Beyond fielding tough questions from lawmakers on Tuesday over the strain of the Iran war on fleet readiness, Cao still faces a complex confirmation path to become the permanent secretary of the navy, requiring a rare congressional waiver.

Because he left active-duty service in October 2021, he falls short of the seven-year separation period mandated by federal law to preserve civilian control of the military.

Securing that exemption poses a steep political climb for Cao, who must clear the hurdle by meeting a 60-vote threshold, which may prove tricky in a polarised Washington.

Cao will ultimately need cross-party support from Democrats or independents to avoid a filibuster, while winning over war-sceptical Republicans.