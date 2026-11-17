A Chase software bug disrupted US banking transactions and delayed some Zelle payments. Here’s what happened.

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Thousands of customers across the United States reported problems accessing banking services and making payments after a technical issue at JPMorgan Chase disrupted transactions involving other banks.

The problems on Monday affected customers at several major financial institutions, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, while some users also reported delays with Zelle payments.

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So, what caused the US bank outages, which banks were affected, and have services returned to normal?

What happened?

Thousands of US customers reported problems accessing online banking services after JPMorgan Chase said a software issue caused knock-on effects for transactions involving other banks.

The disruption extended to customers of at least five other banks, who reported issues accessing services and completing transactions.

According to the French news agency AFP, reports on outage-tracking Downdetector peaked at around 2pm Eastern Standard Time (19:00 GMT) before declining later in the day.

“JPMorgan Chase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in an on-premise hardware system – it is not cyber-related,” said Joe Evangelisti, spokesperson for the bank.

Which US banks were affected by the outages?

Customers of several major US banks reported problems on Monday.

These included JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, US Bank, Truist and Capital One.

However, not all the banks reported problems with their own systems.

Chase confirmed experiencing technical problems, while US Bank said its own systems were not directly affected. Capital One and Truist also said their services were operating normally.

Why were US banks down?

JPMorgan Chase said that a software bug in its internal hardware systems had slowed transaction processing and may have delayed transactions involving other banks.

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Some customers said they were not able to access accounts and funds, although Chase said customers continued to have access.

The bank stressed that the disruption was not systemic and that other banks may have experienced delays when processing transactions involving Chase.

Chase is the consumer banking division of JPMorgan Chase, which holds the most assets of any US bank. It handles payments involving other financial institutions, meaning a technical problem at Chase can also delay transactions for customers at other banks, even if those banks’ systems are operating normally.

“This is not a systemic issue – other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us,” Evangelisti added.

Is Zelle down?

Zelle is the peer-to-peer third-party payment system that major US banks use to allow customers to send money to friends and family at near-instant speed.

It is owned by Early Warning Services, an Arizona-based company that is itself owned by financial institutions including Bank of America, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, Truist, US Bank and Wells Fargo.

In the US, some customers also reported problems sending and receiving payments through Zelle.

However, Zelle said its network was operating normally.

The company said that customers access Zelle through participating banks and credit unions so technical problems at those institutions can affect the ability to make a payment even if Zelle’s own systems are fully operational.

US Bank said its systems were not directly affected but warned that customers sending or receiving Zelle payments involving other financial institutions could experience delays.

Are the bank outages over?

JPMorgan Chase said that transactions were processing normally again following the disruption.

A Chase spokesperson said that shortly after close of business on Monday, at approximately 6:30pm (23:30 GMT), transactions were posting normally, according to NBC News.

However, the restoration of Chase’s transaction processing does not necessarily mean every delayed payment has been completed.

Are the bank outages connected to the Microsoft and FAA disruptions?

There is no confirmed connection between Monday’s outages and the recent Microsoft outage and disruptions impacting the US government’s transport agency, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The banking problems followed two major incidents in the US last week.

On Thursday, Microsoft experienced a widespread outage that disrupted services including Outlook. A day later, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop following a technical failure affecting air traffic control communications.

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The incidents had different reported causes. JPMorgan Chase said its disruption was due to a software bug, while the FAA disruption involved malfunctioning equipment.

However, Jody Westby, CEO of cybersecurity advisory firm Global Cyber Risk, told Al Jazeera that the series of incidents raised questions about the reliability and security of critical infrastructure.

“I think it’s very concerning that everyone’s just jumping to the conclusion it’s a technical issue, it’s a software bug, it was old equipment,” she said.

“I don’t think that any of that is a complete explanation the public deserves.”

Westby said she believed more detailed investigations were needed.

“My concern is that we are not diligently looking into these incidents and analysing them, and even with a global working group to make sure that we can determine whether there are any correlations.”