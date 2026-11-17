Moscow-installed governor says traffic suspended after second attack on bridge in two days.

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A Ukrainian drone attack has killed at least two people in Russian-annexed Crimea as Kyiv has targeted the only bridge connecting southern Russia to the Black Sea peninsula for the second consecutive day, according to the Moscow-installed governor.

In a Telegram post, Sergei Aksyonov said traffic has been suspended after Tuesday’s attack on the Kerch Bridge.

The segment of the bridge for cars has reportedly collapsed into the sea, blocking the Kerch Strait, which connects the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

The bridge stretches for 19km (11.8 miles) and is also used by trains.

Reporting from Moscow, Al Jazeera’s Yulia Shapovalova said Russia came under one of the largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Monday night.

“According to official data from the Ministry of Defence, Russian air defence systems destroyed more than 1,400 drones over 23 regions, including border regions and regions in central Russia. Meanwhile, the mayor of Moscow said that more than 800 drones flew towards the capital,” Shapovalova reported.

Also on Tuesday, Moscow attacked two bridges in Kyiv, Russia’s Ministry of Defence said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that ⁠the Northern and ⁠Southern bridges had been hit and the subway ⁠system ⁠had also been damaged. He added that water and power supplies had been ‌partially cut.

The Russian Defence Ministry said it also targeted Ukraine’s military infrastructure in attacks on Monday night, including facilities used to produce cruise missiles and long‑ and medium‑range drones. The ministry said transport and energy facilities were also targeted as well as port infrastructure and ships used by the Ukrainian military.

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Al Jazeera’s Audrey MacAlpine said the first of a “series of very loud explosions” rang out in Kyiv just before midnight.

“Another round of explosions was heard just after 5am [03:00 GMT] this morning,” she said.

“Some bridges were damaged. We understand that they are still standing, but there is no traffic on either of them. These are bridges that are used every day by civilians to commute around the city. These attacks also cut heating to hundreds of apartment buildings on Kyiv’s Left Bank.”

Putin-Xi-Trump meeting

The exchange of attacks comes just days before a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Xi Jinping of China and Donald Trump of the United States in China’s Shenzhen region.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday’s talks will focus on topics of “groundbreaking significance”, including “safeguarding world peace”.

Trump has made securing an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine a key part of his presidency. Despite another round of talks held in the United Arab Emirates last week, US mediators have failed to make a breakthrough.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned that Kyiv would carry out attacks on Russia in the days before the meeting.