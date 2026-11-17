Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee said there had been ‘no change in Russia’s position’ as Russia and Ukraine strike major infrastructure.

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Ukraine has held new talks with United States and European officials on ending the war with Russia, hours before Kyiv’s mayor reported strikes on two bridges in the capital.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Monday’s online discussions with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and European representatives as “not easy”. But he said participants had agreed to meet in Berlin with the “Coalition of the Willing”, a group of countries supporting Ukraine, as the US and Europe step up peace talks this week.

“Diplomatic processes are actively underway and we hope that these efforts will not be in vain,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

He also warned that Ukrainian intelligence indicated Russia was preparing major strikes that night and throughout Tuesday.

Later on Monday, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said preliminary reports indicated that the North and South bridges across the Dnipro River had been hit. Air defence units were operating, and Reuters news agency witnesses heard a series of loud explosions.

Ukraine on Monday struck a key bridge and targeted oil refineries in what Russian defence ministry data indicated was the biggest overnight drone attack on Russia since the start of full-scale war in 2022. The Crimea Bridge was again struck overnight, with nearly 200 drones intercepted near Moscow, according to Telegram statements.

US envoy reports progress, warns of difficult choices

Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, said Washington was making progress towards an agreement in coordination with Russia, Ukraine and Europe.

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“Important challenges remain, and a final agreement will require difficult decisions,” he wrote on X.

He said he and Witkoff had also spoken with Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov about the next steps. Their discussions included how to arrange direct engagement between Europe and Russia so each could hear the other’s concerns and proposals.

The exchanges followed last week’s talks in Abu Dhabi, where US, Ukrainian and Russian officials met together for the first time in nine months. Those negotiations produced an agreement on a prisoner exchange but no breakthrough on ending the war.

Witkoff and Kushner later met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow and said European representatives would join the next round. On Monday, Moscow disputed that assertion.

Europe prepares to join, Moscow withholds agreement

Zelenskyy said representatives from France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Poland had participated fully in Monday’s discussion and would have the same representation in future meetings with Russian negotiators.

Ushakov said Russia had not agreed to expand the talks beyond the existing Russian, Ukrainian and US delegations. No date had been agreed for the next round, he added.

European governments, meanwhile, were preparing their negotiating team while maintaining pressure on Moscow.

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee welcomed renewed talks and the agreement on EU representation following diplomatic meetings in Abu Dhabi and Dublin last week. But she said, “Russia has clearly not changed its position.”

Speaking ahead of Monday’s meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, McEntee said 113 new sanctions on Russia were intended to maintain pressure on Moscow “as it intensified attacks on civilians and critical infrastructure during the winter”.

“We are also working to ensure Ukraine has the finance and the military support it needs while advancing Ukraine’s path to EU membership,” she said.

Russia rules out a temporary respite

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia wanted a lasting peace rather than a temporary ceasefire that would allow Ukraine to recover from the damage inflicted by Russian forces.

He said Moscow sought peace lasting “years, even centuries”, adding that negotiations were complex and could take considerable time.

Separately, Trump said he would discuss the war with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin in China, saying he believed Putin wanted to end the war.

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“I think he’s backing down a little bit,” Trump told reporters. “Frankly, I think he’d like to see it finish.”

The planned Berlin meeting would allow Ukraine and its supporters to agree on their next negotiating steps. Russia had yet to accept their proposed representation in the talks that would follow.